How Hull-based Pagabo is helping the UK's public sector reduce global warming

Jason Stapley, managing director at Pagabo, said: “We’re really pleased to see our new civils and infrastructure framework go live with a range of excellent suppliers, especially after such great interest and demand from the market."

The national framework provider Pagabo has announced the appointment of 48 suppliers to its new £1.56bn civils and infrastructure framework, which goes live on 1 June.

The new framework will run for four years with the option to extend for a further two years and will allow local authorities and public sector bodies to procure work for a range of projects such as rail, nuclear, bridges, roads, maritime, telecommunications, water, and alternative power projects.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pagabo has appointed 48 core and reserve suppliers across the four framework lots, which cover value bands of up to £30m and above.

A spokesman said: "This provides ample supplier choice for clients, with the geographical breakdown also providing equal opportunities for SMEs small and medium-sized enterprises) alongside large organisations."

Jason Stapley, managing director at Pagabo, said: “We’re really pleased to see our new civils and infrastructure framework go live with a range of excellent suppliers, especially after such great interest and demand from the market.

"The framework, which is the first that Queen Elizabeth Facilities Ltd will be acting as the contracting authority for, will provide clients with that all-important confidence in the suppliers they choose for their projects.

“Providing the vehicle for compliant procurement of built environment works means that we have a big responsibility when it comes to helping meet the ambitious net zero targets set out by Government. We are committed to working with public sector bodies to achieve this through consideration of emerging technologies and project controls, while connecting clients with the right suppliers.

“Whether it is tackling the impacts of the climate emergency through flood alleviation projects or working towards net zero targets through using alternative fuels or development greener travel infrastructure, this framework offering will make sure that the projects procured through it over the coming years are working towards tackling the climate crisis.”

A spokesman said: "The civils and infrastructure framework connects clients with the right contractors for all construction projects from £500,000 upwards, providing with compliant access to suppliers with the expertise to deliver any scheme.

"In order to be considered for the framework, providers were required to go through a rigorous, PCR2015 compliant tender process, and prove financial suitability and related experience. As well as this, providers on Pagabo’s frameworks are required to share the company’s passion for social value and innovation."