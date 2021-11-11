How Infuse Technology is helping to protect Ampleforth Abbey from cyber criminals

Ampleforth Abbey has enlisted support from IT managed service provider Infuse Technology to ensure it can outpace modern crooks who aim to paralyse organisations of all sizes.

Infuse Technology has added the North Yorkshire-based abbey to a client list which includes St Benet’s Hall at Oxford University.

A spokesman said: “With a trust board comprising both lay and monastic trustees responsible for overseeing safeguarding, strategy, finance, and estate management, it is essential for the abbey to ensure that its IT and cyber security measures are up-to-date and capable of counteracting modern infiltration techniques.

Paul Howard, Managing Director of Infuse Technology, added: “We’re incredibly proud of the talent we’ve attracted to our team and the calibre of clients clamouring to be on our books, it shows that, even in a difficult climate, Infuse continues to make strides in the IT advice and support sector. We look forward to working with Ampleforth Abbey.”

The monastery can trace its history back to 1802, when Fr Anselm Bolton handed over a house at Ampleforth to his brethren to be their new monastery. In the following year the new monastery school was opened. At its height in the mid-1960s there were 169 monks in the community. Although the community is now a third of that size, the monks continue to work in the schools, on parishes, and in the hospitality apostolate, offering retreats and courses to the thousands of visitors who come to Ampleforth each year.

Infuse Technology is an IT-focused group company of Midlands-based PKF Smith Cooper, a tax, accountancy, and business advisory firm.