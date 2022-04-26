How Ivegate supplied services to support Channel 4's move into the Majestic in Leeds

Leeds-based building services company, Ivegate Ltd, which was recently named the region’s fastest growing business at Ward Hadaway’s 2022 Fastest 50 Awards, held in partnership with The Yorkshire Post, hopes to encourage other companies to emulate its success.

Ivegate was chosen to design, supply, install and commission all mechanical and electrical (M&E) services for the Majestic in Leeds city centre, which is the new home of Channel 4.

Andrew Hudson, managing director of Ivegate, said: “As soon as you enter the heart of Leeds, it’s the first thing you see. It’s an incredible achievement for our business that tells a story I’ll be sharing for the rest of my days."

The team at Ivegate, the fastest growing company in Yorkshire, with Stephen Radcliffe, a Partner in Ward Hadaway’s construction team.

Ivegate works with household names in the renewable energy sector and retail. Recent projects include a nationwide IT infrastructure upgrade for a well-known retailer undergoing works at more than 550 of their stores across the UK and a contract with Durham County Council on a landmark project supported by the European Development Fund. This involves a major refit of its Morrison Busty Depot with the design and installation of a solar farm and battery storage system, electric vehicle charging points, thermal upgrade of buildings and a smart grid to support its transition to zero carbon.

Mr Hudson said: “The marketplace is packed full of quality, first-class delivery and new technologies. It’s none of these that makes you different to your competitors, it’s about value. Value for money and value in relationships. Few of the organisations that we’re working with now are new clients, we’ve worked with them before, and they want to work with us again because of the strong working partnership that we develop with them from the outset.

“Ninety percent of our workforce is homegrown, from Yorkshire, and every employee shares the same values and is committed to developing a well-respected, hardworking business,’’ he added. “One of the greatest challenges we face is the skills shortage across the industry. That’s why we’ve wholeheartedly committed to developing our workforce and equipping them with the knowledge and skills they need to do their job.

"We champion talent across Ivegate, whether that’s bringing on five apprentices a year across several roles from business support to on-the-tool jobs or continued investment in existing employees. Employees who genuinely live and breathe Ivegate because of the fast-tracked career progression, experience and opportunities we provide.”

(l-r) Stephen Radcliffe, a Partner in Ward Hadaway’s construction team with Andrew Hudson, Managing Director of Ivegate.

Ivegate , which has more than 80 staff, has been built around integrity, transparency and accountability, said Mr Hudson.

“Our growth has been organic because the business has a flat structure, and every employee is invested in the success of Ivegate. We’re not perfect and, like everyone, we do make mistakes. The difference is how we deal with mistakes and fix problems, that’s when people’s true colours are shown. Our approach to putting things right, overcoming challenges regardless of fault and getting the job done is what sets us apart.”

Stephen Radcliffe, a partner in Ward Hadaway’s construction and engineering team, said: “Ivegate has done exceptionally well to secure delivery of all M&E services for such a flagship project, Channel 4’s new home in Leeds. Its achievements are fantastic and demonstrate the calibre of quality, skills and experience we have right here in the region.

"Yorkshire is home to world-class construction businesses and they bring a lot of investment and economic prosperity to the region. Ivegate thoroughly deserves its ranking as this year’s fastest-growing, privately owned business.”

Ivegate continues to invest to support its growth.

The company has recently purchased and moved into 20,000 sqft premises in Morley to support its operations with an onsite prefabrication shop, materials handling, storage and distribution facilities.

Mr Hudson said: “Looking at this year’s Fastest 50 growing businesses, the combined total turnover is £1.75billion - that’s absolutely phenomenal and should be rightly recognised.