How law firm Addleshaw Goddard's revenue grew to £321m

Addleshaw Goddard said total distributable profit was £136m, a margin of 42 per cent, continuing the upwards trajectory seen over the last eight years. Profit per equity partner for the year at the firm closed at £849,000. John Joyce, managing partner at Addleshaw Goddard, said: “We are incredibly proud of the people we have at AG.

“Their combined team effort and our great clients have seen us deliver strong growth, higher profitability and further balance sheet strength in challenging times.

“In the last year we have kept many investments on track and our teams have overcome tremendous disruption to support our efforts including the successful opening of our France office a year after launching in Germany and I can’t thank them enough.

“ We will continue to try to be as flexible and supportive as we can be in order to help people succeed and are investing heavily in bonuses this year as well in recognition of people’s efforts.

“Looking ahead our intention is to build on the growth we have seen and the investments we have been making in order to continue delivering to clients a global business with ever more imaginative and impactful solutions.”

UK transactional activity returned very strongly in the second half of the year, the law firm added.

It’s Leeds office advised Asda on its separation programme from previous owner Walmart as well as advising on the £54m development of the 1.13 hectare Tower Works site in the city.

Recently, it also advised engineering firm Sheffield Forgemasters on its sale to the Ministry of Defence.

Pervinder Kaur, head of Addleshaw Goddard’s Leeds office, said: “To have delivered this level of income in a really challenging year is a testament to the really diverse nature of our business, and the hard work of everyone in our business.

“It’s been great to see the enthusiasm from clients to the wide range of resources and expertise we can bring to their local and international requirements and we remain grateful to them all for trusting us with their projects.”

The firm appointed 36 new partners with 23 hired and 13 promoted from within Addleshaw Goddard.

