How Leeds-based Brandon Medical is helping the NHS create 'smart hospitals' of the future

Graeme Hall is a man with a mission – to fly the flag for British engineering to help hospitals across the world deliver better surgical outcomes for their patients.

Since joining Morley-based Brandon Medical as Chairman in 1993, Graeme has driven the company forward to become a leading innovator in medical technology.

This has resulted in the company growing from a turnover of £0.5m in 1993 with 15 people, to a predicted turnover this year of £14m with 78 staff.

And now even after almost 30 years, Graeme shows no signs of losing the infectious passion which has played a major part in growing the business into the success it is today.

He explains: “We want to continue expanding our capabilities – underpinned by our innovation and understanding – to help develop and revolutionise critical care pathways.

“We need to look at ways of how our latest technology can help improve the patient journey, experience, and outcome."

“Many older hospitals are quite simply not up to the standards expected in terms of technology and connectivity. We need to work collaboratively to use innovation to help create ‘smart’ buildings and pioneering hospitals of the future.

“With the lifting of Covid restrictions and planned investment in new hospitals in the UK, we’re investing for continued growth in our domestic and international markets. With our culture of innovation, Brandon Medical is perfectly placed to support the smart redesign of healthcare systems to improve patient care.”

He adds: “Anything the NHS asks that we can do, we do it. We describe ourselves as serial innovators. A significant factor behind our success is not being afraid to invest. You must look at the business with long-term goals, and long-term strategies.”

The company’s leading position in healthcare technology and innovation is evidenced by the many prestigious awards and accolades it has gathered over the years. Last month, Brandon Medical won its third Queen’s Award for Innovation in 11 years with its Intelligent Theatre Control Panel (iTCP) – a pioneering device launched in 2018 which connects with operating theatre equipment and communicates with hospital building management systems.

The iTCP puts the company at the forefront of new technology to detect and react to changes in the operating theatre and surrounding environment to help improve surgical outcomes.

Brandon Medical has exported the control panels to hospitals across the Middle East, Africa, and India, helping to grow its international business to £4.1m in 2020 before market lockdowns.

More recently, the company has focused on growing its domestic business by partnering with a growing number of UK hospitals.

The growth of minimally invasive surgery means modern operating theatres have a proliferation of multi-media screens, connected devices and data sources.

The iTCP provides an easy-to-use touch-screen interface to help clinicians avoid technology overload in surgical procedures. The panel gathers data about the patient and environment inside and outside the theatre and can spot issues which could affect the patient. It’s like a black box in aviation and enables hospitals to monitor and maintain life-saving equipment.

Brandon Medical designed the panel to connect with new and emerging technologies in clinical equipment and building automation.

Graeme Hall explains: “iTCP is the first operating theatre control panel that talks to the building management system and the operating theatre equipment – creating the smart care areas into the digital hospital.

“Quite simply, it offers a pathway to a greener footprint in healthcare.”

He adds: “Designed especially for the theatre staff who’ll use it every day, iTCP is easy to understand and simple to use with a modern tablet-like design – similar to the smartphones we all use.

“The top-level displays include just the information and controls that are relevant to the clinical users.

“Attractive, modern graphics make the iTCP easy to use. Smooth flat surfaces are easy to wipe down. The screen is protected by a clear membrane, and the whole device is sealed against ingress of dirt and fluids.”

He continues: “The CE mark on iTCP assures you that it complies with the latest regulatory standards for operating theatres. This is vital in modern operating theatres to prevent electromagnetic interference with sensitive medical equipment and protect both vulnerable patients and the clinical staff performing surgery.”

Graeme – who’s proud that many of his staff live within walking distance of the factory and 80 per cent of his suppliers are based in Leeds – is a vocal ambassador of UK manufacturing and committed to flying the flag for the industry.

He comments: “There are some fantastic manufacturing skills in the UK. There is a lot more innovation coming out of our country than you see in most of Asia. That’s something we need to protect and build on.

“The majority of modern manufacturing jobs are highly skilled and highly rewarding. We find people come here from retail and find this is an interesting environment to work in. It’s satisfying to make something that has an ethical background. You’re making something that benefits your country and community.”

So, what’s the secret which has led the company’s growth over the years and will continue to drive it forward?

“Quite simply an amazing committed and dedicated workforce,” he says.

“People spend a lot of time at work, and it’s only fair that we look after them well and create an environment where they’re happy.” He concludes: “There’s a family feel across the business, and we encompass this in our company ethos.

“We always do the right thing. We always tell the truth. We’re creative and always seek a better way. We love what we do. We care, we’re positive and we help one another. We collaborate effectively in the UK and internationally, working together to achieve more than we could alone.