How Leeds Business School management course transformed my leadership: Paul Kenny

Research shows that nearly half of UK managers, directors and senior officials do not hold a degree or higher qualification. But for those already well into their careers, education doesn’t have to be a missed opportunity.

Today there are more ways than ever to re-engage with learning, and it is never too late to try. Building new knowledge later in life can sharpen leadership, open fresh markets and help future-proof a business.

My own path was far from linear. I didn’t go to university, and my A Level results weren’t what I had hoped for. At the time, I was more focused on entering the workplace than on studying. University was not a financial option for my family - no one before me had gone, and it was simply out of reach.

Despite this, I found opportunities, worked hard, and kept learning. Over time I progressed in my career and became Sales Director of Aquatrust, a Yorkshire-based water hygiene and treatment specialist.

While I’ve never felt “not good enough” without a degree, I have at points experienced a sense of underachievement. There was always a desire to improve myself and reach for something more. So, in my early fifties, I decided to return to education.

It was driven by a genuine motivation to grow and become better. The decision was sparked by someone suggesting I apply for a business growth programme. At the time, we had a lot of ideas about Aquatrust’s future, but no clear strategy to guide us. I began exploring options and, through a connection in one of my peer groups, discovered the 90 per cent government funded Help to Grow: Management Course.

I never imagined that returning to education would be an option for me at this stage in life, but a moment of curiosity and encouragement opened the door. That decision reignited my appetite for learning and equipped me to lead Aquatrust into its next chapter.

When I joined the Help to Grow: Management Course at Leeds Business School, Leeds Beckett University, surprisingly, I didn’t feel out of place at all. Even though it was my first time back in an education setting since I left school, I felt welcome. The course brought together people from all walks of life - different ages, backgrounds, and experiences - which made the learning environment incredibly inclusive and energising.

In fact, being back in a classroom setting was one of the most invigorating experiences I’ve had in my career. The content was business-relevant, practical and delivered by my local business school, so it slotted seamlessly into my working day. Rather than being a burden, it actually helped me lead the business more effectively.

Taking part in the programme really was a turning point: I developed a clear plan for growth, doubled company revenue from £1.5m in 2020 to £3m in 2025, grew our team by 25 per cent to 40 people, and transitioned from traditional services to a technology-led model using IoT and software. The experience also allowed me to progress in my career, moving into the role of Managing Director in March 2025.

The most important lessons I’ve learnt:

● There’s always room for growth

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that there’s always room to grow, whether that’s gaining new knowledge, meeting new people, or developing yourself for the benefit of your team and business. Enthusiasm is contagious. When you’re in a positive mindset and actively learning, it rubs off on those around you. I’ve found that when you lean into growth, good things tend to happen more often.

● Failure is a gift

Mistakes in your career don’t define you - they’re just one moment in time. What matters more is your attitude, your work ethic, and your willingness to learn and grow. Don’t be afraid to fail - failure builds resilience.

I’ve failed more than once in life, but I’ve learned to pick myself back up and carry on. It makes you stronger under pressure and better equipped to lead. In business, that ability to adapt is just as valuable as any qualification. Feel the fear - it means you care about your direction in life. You don’t want to be just run-of-the-mill. Lean into that feeling and use it to drive meaningful progress for yourself and your business.

● Leadership starts with vision

I’ve also learnt a lot about myself as a leader. Before the course, I was very much caught up in the day-to-day running of the business. I didn’t consider myself a bad leader, but I lacked a clear plan for driving Aquatrust forward or embracing innovation.

After completing the course, I felt like a changed person. I was re-energised, full of ideas, and had a solid strategy to implement. It gave me a renewed sense of purpose, both professionally and personally, and transformed how I lead the business.

● Your journey is your own

There’s no single formula for success. Careers evolve in unexpected ways, and education doesn’t have an expiry date. Some of the most important lessons happen outside the classroom - but structured learning at the right time can sharpen your edge. I’d tell any business leader to not think twice about re-entering education.

You should always look for ways to improve yourself, and it’s a thoroughly enjoyable experience too. I’ve learned a great deal, expanded my network, and even gained publicity for the business through my efforts.