How Lichfields is helping to develop a new community of more than 1,400 homes in Leeds

Senior director Chris Darley is taking on the role of office lead for the St Paul’s Street-based firm from Justin Gartland, who continues his wider role as chairman of the board.

A spokesman said: “Chris, who joined the company in 2011, has a wealth of experience working with both public and private sector clients, delivering significant development plans and large-scale regional and national projects.

“Leading a 15-strong team, he will be responsible for overseeing the overall management and growth of the office, while continuing to develop the firm’s position as one of the foremost planning and development specialists in Leeds and Yorkshire.

The Leeds based planning and development consultancy Lichfields has announced a key leadership change as it marks its tenth anniversary and continues to expand its operations.

“It also follows Matthew Gregg joining as associate director from Sheffield City Council, where he was a principal planning officer, to grow Lichfields’ client base across South Yorkshire, and several promotions - Suzie Yates becomes planning director and Casey Smith steps up to senior planner. Katie Jones also recently joined the firm as a new planning graduate.”

Mr Darley is involved in several high-profile planning projects across the city including the development of a new community of more than 1,400 new homes for Clarion Housing Group on Kirkstall Road. The office also continues to provide planning support to CEG on its plans for their Temple Quarter development and is also acting on the proposed new children’s hospital at Leeds General Infirmary.