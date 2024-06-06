How Lloyds Banking Group is helping to break down barriers for Yorkshire's black entrepreneurs

Bradford businessman Karl Oxford, who was recently appointed to the Lloyds Banking Group Black Business Advisory Committee, told The Yorkshire Post that every entrepreneur faced challenges in securing the right skills, equity and investment for their business but it was harder for business owners from a black heritage community because it was compounded by other restrictions they face, including discrimination, racisim and concern about equal access to opportunties.

"There are different issues that make it much more difficult for black businesses to develop and be viable and sustainable,” he said.

Yorkshire businessman Karl Oxford was recently appointed to the Lloyds Banking Group Black Business Advisory Committee

Lloyds Banking Group’s 2022 Black British In Business & Proud report called for more effective collaboration between the black business community, financial institutions, government and wider society to kickstart the systemic changes needed to make a difference.

According to the report, there is widespread distrust of banks as well as national and local governments among black business owners.

“It is evident that no one organisation can act alone – it will require significant collaboration across all actors in the system to dismantle centuries of structural racism and to enact systemic change,” the report said.

Last year, Lloyds Bank and Channel 4 launched Black in Business, an initiative which offered five black business owners an opportunity to secure a reward of £100,000 worth of TV advertising, a creative advert and mentoring.

Khalia Ismain, black entrepreneur programme manager at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “It’s that level of partnership we’re keen to replicate on a national level but also localise it down to a regional level. Lloyds Bank can take the lead on access to finance and access to support but when it comes to access to certain markets we want to collaborate with other organisations who have similar aims to us.”

Bringing the financial ecosystem together and making it easier for entrepreneurs to f access the support they need is a key focus for Lloyds. It has sponsored a signposting platform called Beacon, which aims to bring together all the support organisations that exist to help black entrepreneurs to navigate the system at both a regional and national level.

"It’s an exciting time to be a black entrepreneur,” Mr Oxford said. “We’re now exposed to newer networks with a common vision. It’s also about mainstreaming that agenda within those networks.”