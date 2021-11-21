How Manningham Housing Association provided a lifeline for thousands of tenants in Bradford and Keighley during pandemic

Manningham Housing Association (MHA) has triumphed in the Outstanding Approaches to Communications category at the Chartered Institute of Housing’s Northern Awards 2021.

Staff at MHA, which manages more than 1,400 homes for 6,000 people in Bradford and Keighley, were praised by the judges “for their incredible work with tenants and residents during the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The awards recognise the creativity, passion and innovation of housing organisations and individuals across the sector in the North of England. As well as the association lifting the trophy for Outstanding Approaches to Communications, MHA’s Community Investment and Partnerships team was shortlisted in the Team of the Year category.

The award was collected at a ceremony held at the Hilton Gateshead by MHA’s Assistant Chief Executive Ulfat Hussain and Community Project Development Officer Aisha Begum.

Mr Hussain, said: “MHA may be one of the smaller housing associations in the country, but we are also one of the best that punches well above our weight.

“It was satisfying to fly the flag for the BAME (Black, Asian and minority ethnic) sector which is perennially underrepresented when awards are given out. I hope MHA’s success will serve as a catalyst for change and we see more BAME housing associations in the running at future ceremonies.”

MHA Chair Barrington Billings said: “I want to pay tribute to our staff for their remarkable efforts stretching right back to the introduction of the first Covid restrictions. In those early days, every tenant was contacted to ensure they were safe and receiving additional support required whilst self-isolating.

“Hundreds of online events were arranged for tenants and the wider community, ranging from yoga sessions to CV writing. Those without access to a laptop were given or loaned machines. Alongside MHA’s inhouse magazine, weekly newsletters were sent out by email with information on activities that tenants could get involved in, together with the latest national Covid updates.”