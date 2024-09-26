How our Yorkshire family business went from poisoned chalice to firm with exciting future: Edward Naylor

We made clay pipes and our markets were in terminal decline. Our two sites were run down, we were making terrible losses and our relationship with the bank had all but broken down. The odds were against us, but in 1999 we launched our plastic pipes business and haven’t looked back. A quarter of a century later, we have a profitable and growing £70m business with seven sites across the UK.

The last 12 months have seen the completion of our journey from clay to plastic. It was an emotional decision to end clay pipe production, being the product we started manufacturing in 1890. It is our heritage, but focusing our business on the growing plastic market is absolutely the right thing to do.

We have invested in UK manufacturing because we are optimistic about the future. As part of a £16m investment programme at our Cawthorne, Barnsley site, we have created bright new offices, built a 43,000 sq ft production hall and commissioned new high-tech plastic extrusion and moulding kit. Of course, there are uncertainties and fundamental problems in all economies but there are major infrastructure improvements that must be addressed in the UK and we are focused on three areas.

Edward Naylor reflects on his family company's journey of recent years.

One, the UK does not generate, and cannot distribute, sufficient electricity to replace petrol, diesel and gas. Naylor does not build power stations, but we do provide the drainage systems for their sites and the cable ducting to distribute power across the country.

Two, the UK must improve the collection and treatment of sewage. It is fundamental to our health and our environment. Our new sewer products will help meet the demand for pipelines. And we are working on filtration and oil capturing systems for water and sewage treatment works.

Three, we are doing our bit to reduce carbon emissions – such as recycling single use plastic bottles to make pipes – but climate change is driving extreme weather events. Victorian drainage systems were not designed to handle the volume and intensity of today’s rainfall. Our new machines manufacture products to capture stormwater and control its release.

Speaking at the opening event for our new offices, the head of the Builders Merchants Federation, John Newcomb, said it was “absolutely vital” that UK manufacturers invested in the future, even during difficult times. He highlighted the importance of the construction materials sector to the UK’s economic prospects.

Mr Newcomb told guests: “Our industry employs just over three million people. Construction accounts for nine per cent of GDP. Quite frankly, the only way to drive growth in this country is going to be through the construction industry.” He noted that three quarters of building materials used in the UK are made in the UK.

Naylor is proud to be based in Barnsley, a town that has seen its fair share of challenges since the coal mines closed. Council leader Sir Stephen Houghton, who helped cut the ribbon at our new offices, said the provision of employment, apprenticeships and graduate traineeships had a huge impact on the borough and local government was encouraging businesses to grow and develop here.

As a family business, long service is in our DNA and it remains a highlight each year to present 25 and 40-year anniversary awards to our staff.

Equally important are the youngsters who will be running Naylor when I’m a fading memory. It’s wonderful to see the next generation coming through.

What once felt like a poisoned chalice has become a wellspring of opportunity.