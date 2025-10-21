How Ousewem is helping reduce Yorkshire's flood risk while helping the environment: Victoria Murray

Yorkshire’s communities are increasingly exposed to flooding, with high intensity rainfall and extreme weather testing our homes, businesses and infrastructure.

At the same time, we face the urgent challenge of reducing emissions and supporting rural communities through a changing climate.

Nature-based solutions offer a way to address these interconnected challenges.

Restoring rivers, wetlands woodlands and floodplains can slow water, store carbon, enhance biodiversity and help better protect our communities.

Victoria Murray shares her expert insight

When designed carefully, these interventions can also deliver economic and social benefits – supporting farms, businesses and local services.

Across the UK, evidence is growing that investing in natural systems upstream combined with downstream interventions can be more effective and sustainable than traditional engineered solutions alone.

Partnership and collaboration are key.

Projects succeed when local councils, landowners, communities, and investors work together sharing knowledge and building trust.

Effective solutions combine robust evidence with practical experience, demonstrating tangible benefits that communities can see and rely on.

One example in Yorkshire is Ousewem, a nature-based solutions project spanning York and North Yorkshire.

By taking a strategic approach to modelling to identify the most effective locations, Ousewem works with landowners to co-design interventions.

They are also working to establish consistent monitoring and indicators, which allows multiple benefits to be quantified, laying the groundwork to explore innovative green finance approaches.

Ousewem is showing how upstream action can reduce flood risk while delivering multiple environmental and social benefits.

The project also aligns with regional strategies such as the York and North Yorkshire Routemap to Carbon Negative and local flood risk management strategies, as well as national initiatives including Defra’s natural flood management programme.

Across the region, there is an opportunity to scale these approaches.

Strategic investment in nature, guided by evidence and supported by policy, can unlock funding strengthen resilience, and improve ecosystems.

By treating rivers and floodplains as dynamic assets rather than problems, Yorkshire can protect people and places while building a sustainable future.

The challenge is significant, but so is the potential.

As we have seen with the ARC project in the Aire catchment, collaborative, evidence-informed approaches can deliver tangible results.

By working with nature, co-designing with landowners, and connecting local action to regional and national strategies, Yorkshire can create landscapes that are safer, more resilient, and better prepared for the impacts of climate change.

Projects such as Ousewem are building on this approach, demonstrating what is possible when science, policy and practical delivery come together.