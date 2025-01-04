How parents can teach kids about digital money management and in-game purchase dangers

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In many households Christmas will have meant an array of shiny new gadgets around the home, being played with by children.

But new tech can mean unexpected bills – with one in three parents reporting being hit with an unexpected charge due to their child’s in-game spending, according to new research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further one in four parents say they have received an unexpected bill resulting from other digital activity by their children, for example by shopping on social media platforms, downloading data packs, or accidentally signing up to subscriptions.

Helping children understand the potential costs of gaming is an important job for parents

Over a quarter of parents are unaware that payment details can be saved on digital game systems and technology, according to the research.

The survey of 2,000 UK parents with children aged under 18 in November was carried out for HSBC UK and Young Enterprise.

Parents generally reported being aware that their children need the right financial skills to play online safely, as the vast majority understand that games have features that require payments of real money to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three-quarters of parents say they have tried to speak to their children about money management. However, three in 10 parents with children under the age of eight say they are not having financial conversations about the world of gaming and digital money management.

This is despite researchers estimating that seven in 10 under-eights have a tablet, and two-fifths have a games console.

Becky Moffat, head of customer at HSBC UK said: “Money can be a complicated subject, and it can be hard to know how or when to start talking about it with your child.

“Gamers of all ages are increasingly being presented with chances to spend, and so there is both a real need and opportunity for parents to have important conversations about saving, spending, or earning money.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Porretta, CEO at Young Enterprise adds: “It’s never too early to start learning financial skills, and with tech being a popular Christmas gift, we’re asking parents to speak to their children sooner rather than later to help them manage money well, both on and offline.

“When given the right guidance, gaming can be a good way for children to practise real-life money skills they can take with them into adulthood, and teaching those money management fundamentals early, is key to setting them up for success when they become more active online.”

HSBC UK and Young Enterprise have developed some tips for parents to help their child build healthy money habits and avoid the financial risks that could be lurking in games – a bit like the creepers in Minecraft or Super Mario piranha plants:

Talk about money early and often.

Use gaming and in-game purchases as an opportunity to start regular conversations about money from an early age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When considering in-game spending, encourage your child to think about any future online and offline purchases they may like to make, to empower them to develop budgeting skills and manage their finances more effectively.

Get yourself in the game.

Gaming time can be an enjoyable, immersive and even educational experience for your child – but have you tried playing the game yourself?

This may help you understand how it works and any request that your child brings to you. With a clearer understanding, you can be well-prepared to create space for important conversations about money management and online safety.

Know the value of the game.

Get to know your V-Bucks from your Robux. To give your children the best advice, and to understand how large an add-on is, it’s essential to learn the value of the in-game currency they are using. There are a wide range of terms including gold, points, coins, or credits so it’s best to equip yourself by doing your research online.

Use device settings to protect payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad