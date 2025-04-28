How Pennine Cycles co-owner Sandra Corcoran found her route through a “male dominated” industry

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Described by Sandra as a “proper bike shop”, the business was first founded in 1946 by previous owner Johnny Mapplebeck and his business partner.

Since the couple took over the business in the year 2000, Sandra has forged her way in an industry which she still feels a deep passion for, and which she is proud to be part of.

But her position as a woman at the helm of a cycling business, Sandra notes, still remains an uncommon sight in the industry.

Sandra and Paul Corcoran who own Pennine Cycles in Bradford, an independent and award winning cycling shop which is 25 years old this year. Paul sold his car in his 20s and has never owned a car since. He commutes and leads the cycling Club VC Bradford Pennine Cycles rides on Sundays. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 27th February 2025.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Sandra tells of her journey in an industry which she says is still “male-dominated”, and how the wider business sector still has work to do to achieve equality.

“I can remember leaving grammar school at 16 and thinking that to be in business you had to be a man, and a rich man at that,” says Sandra.

“The cycle industry is also a male-dominated industry. When I started in 2000, when Paul and I used to go to bike shows, people used to ignore me, predominantly young guys.

“I had always worked in the local government where we did a lot of training around customer service and customer care and valuing your customers, but the cycle trade didn't seem to value us as customers. I couldn't get my head around that.

“But Paul would make it quite clear to people on the stands. If they upset me, we weren’t going to spend our money with them.”

Paul had worked at Pennine Cycles for a number of years when the couple first met through a cycling club. Though both were keen cyclists, Sandra had never expected to own a cycling business herself.

Alongside running Pennine Cycles, she now works with the Yorkshire Forward Ladies group, helping to inspire other business women in the region, as well as working as a motivational speaker.

She notes, however, that despite seeing signs of progress, it can still be a battle to be accepted as a woman in the cycling industry.

“Ive had to build up that credibility for myself, and build a name for my self,” she says.

“There are still not that many women involved in cycling businesses, so I'm often known as the cycle lady or Mrs Pennine, and if I go to other events people always remember me because there are not that many women who own cycle shops.

“Its still noticeable if you go to bicycle shows now. A couple of years ago, I was quite amazed at some of the guys on the stands, how they were towards me.

“They’re new to their work, and I had been around probably longer than they were at their age now. I don’t know if young guy’s attitudes have really changed like we presumed they were changing in the past.”

These issues, Sandra notes, can also be seen across the world of business. “I’m now in business, and there are women who are chief executives, and we’ve had women prime ministers and have a woman chancellor, but sometimes I think we still seem to be having to bang the drum about the same sorts of issues I was involved in when I was young.

“I’m a bit sad to say that. Growing up and being someone that was involved in women’s equality, I go to events now that are still talking about diversity, and things haven’t really changed too much.”

Pennine Cycles was last year named Britain’s best High Street Hero small business, at the Small Awards.

The award aims to recognise and celebrate “the nation’s standout independents” that play a key role within their communities.

To attend the London ceremony, Sandra and Paul had to close the shop for a day, something Sandra was keen to do “just in case we win”. “It was the first time we had been to those awards, and we were crowned winners, which was fantastic,” she says.

“We’ve had other awards in Bradford and Yorkshire wide, but this meant going to London. It was brilliant. It also gives you a boost as well, and it's great to see recognition for all our hard work and the effort that we put into the business.”

Over the past few years, Sandra notes, Pennine Cycles has seen its ups and downs. Like many businesses, it is still feeling the knock-on effects from the pandemic, after struggling with product shortages followed by overstocking. There were a lot of shortages of products during the pandemic,” says Sandra, “and although people wanted bicycles when the pandemic was on, you couldn't get them.

“There was a shortage, and then people were overstocking. If we couldn't get innertubes from one supplier, we would order them from another supplier and another supplier and then guess what, they all came in at once.

“So, even for us, we’re still working through those things, and our suppliers are still recovering from uncertain times, as well as the rate of currency exchange and Brexit.”

Despite the challenges, however, both Sandra and Paul still have a passion for the shop, and for cycling. One of the secrets to their success, Sandra notes, has been a bit of Yorkshire grit.

“It's about adapting and tackling things. You can’t bury your head in the sand; you’ve got to get on with it. I think that's what's good about Yorkshire folk – we’ve got that grit and determination, and I think that's what makes us tick.

“We’re not a boutique bike shop, but that's what people like about us. They come in and they can smell the rubber and the chaos, because it's a working shop, so we’re got bikes all over and people bringing them in for repairs and going out.