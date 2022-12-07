How personal touch can help firms avoid 'permacrisis' problems: Tom Scott

There has been a sense of doom and gloom for a long time now. The state of permacrisis, named the top word of the year for obvious reasons, has been somewhat relentless.

Ever the realist, I try to regularly assess the situation and plan for what’s on the horizon, which has been interesting at times in recent years.

This autumn, I made a concerted effort to re-start networking and connecting with people in person more often. It has been so good to get out and about more, there’s nothing that can really replicate the invaluable conversations, support and camaraderie that only happens when you’re in a room with others. The debates, advice, referrals, and informal chats and much more make you realise what a fantastic and supportive regional business community we have here in Yorkshire.

What I’ve gleaned from peers and clients is that this region is absolutely brimming with incredible talent and brilliant specialisms that stand us out from the crowd. Maybe even more so than those heady pre-pandemic days.

There are world-leading manufacturers, R&D companies, professional services, creative organisations - the list is pretty much endless - on our doorsteps.

I believe that team spirit has the ability to steady our regional economy through what is expected to be a deep recession. But critical to this is also individually being proud and confident of our own specialisms as businesses and recognising the talents we have right here in Yorkshire.

We should never be afraid to stick to the core function that each of our business brings to the table.

I hear fairly frequently that recessions can instill a fear that drives organisations to go in new directions. If that’s the strategy you and the team had planned and it’s well scoped, then go for it.

But if it’s a knee-jerk reaction, perhaps be cautious of doing so; after all if you have a successful business and market now, nurturing that in the right ways is likely to reap better rewards.

At Little Mesters, we love to work with clients across all sectors. Our specialism is the discipline and knowledge that we have as social media storytellers. We adapt those same specialist skills to work with a range of fantastic businesses and brands, concentrating on delivering tangible results time and time again.

My focus is not detracting from those core services, despite the fact that we could go down a rabbit hole of new areas, because I feel confident in protecting what we do well and sharing work that may sit better with other agencies or counterparts.

It’s arguably more important than ever to recognise and share externally the difference your business makes. Do that in person when you can. And don’t be afraid to shout about it via high quality strategic marketing. Target the right audiences via the right channels, in a stand-out way, and this will reap rewards.

There’s no doubt that budgets will inevitably become tighter over the coming years and there’s an age-old tale that recessions lead to cuts in marketing spend. But I’d argue that working with a trusted, specialist marketing function - whether that’s internal or otherwise - is absolutely vital to keep Yorkshire businesses thriving.