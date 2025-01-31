How Phil Benson of UKBlackTech aims to create circle of prosperity

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Phil Benson co-founded UK BlackTech in 2017, he was determined to act as a role model and mentor to fledgling entrepreneurs from a wide variety of backgrounds.

UKBlackTech supports, promotes, represents and encourages diversity in tech innovation across the UK. The scale of the challenges facing organisations like UKBlackTech was highlighted by data from the Tech Talent Charter's annual diversity in tech survey. It concluded that just 5 per cent of technology sector employees are black.

The venture capital market in particular faces major challenges in terms of diversity. Women make up 38 per of the UK VC (venture capital) workforce, however only 3 per cent of women from ethnic minority backgrounds hold senior positions in VC firms. There are no black women holding any senior positions in VC firms, according to a British Venture Capital Association survey, and just 2 per cent of VC funds go to female and ethnic minority-founded businesses.

Mission: Phil Benson set up UKBlacktech in 2017, which has developed a network of more than 20,000 people in different disciplines.(Photo supplied by Phil Benson)

"Sometimes we take for granted that all people have the same access to social mobility and career opportunities, which unfortunately isn't the case,’’ said Mr Benson, an entrepreneur and Hull University graduate who also serves as a board adviser for two early stage companies.

"As a result we're losing incredible talent and ideas at a time when we have a skills deficit which means we have to import foreign talent into the UK.

"UK BlackTech acts as a showcase for the talent that is out there,’’ he added. “We want to create a platform to create a better society for everyone. We need to look at the narrative we create about what technology is for. When we look at technology we see the big names like Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg they are all white males; they have achieved great success with help from business networks in Silicon Valley.”

"We have people doing amazing work in technology who don't have that level of visibility. At the moment, people aren't seeing enough leaders in the tech sector from minority groups who are changing the way we think about technology,’’ he added.

"We need to get more diversity into that eco system.

"At UK BlackTech we have been showcasing innovators who are working on projects for the advancement of society using technology.

"There are statistics which highlight the lack of investment in black founders; we are just not getting deal flow into these businesses,’’ he said.

"We're missing out on some amazing products and services which could benefit UK plc,’’ he added.

"We need a buy-in from all society to ensure that people are able to use technology safely. We need to elevate the people who are working in the space at the moment.”

"Traditionally access to investment was through an old boys' network,’’ he said. "There have been efforts through the venture capital community to reach out to provide investment into under-represented founders but that is only a small part of the bigger picture.

"Research shows that, with founders from a diverse background, you are much more likely to make a better return on your investment.”

UKBlackTech is supporting the creation and growth of technology companies and leaders through events and spin-off initiatives.

"When you've got an issue that is embedded in the culture and the way we do things it becomes harder to bring change,’’ said Mr Benson. “Technology is all about disruption. How do we do things differently and in a way that is going to create better outcomes for us?

"It's not just a moral case, there's an economic case for doing things differently. Otherwise investment money is left on the table.

"How do we ensure everyone is on the same page to make a difference? People do buy from people. Technology is not an end in itself, it's a means to an end; it's about improving our lives. We cannot succeed without other people."

Eight years after its formation, UK BlackTech has developed a network of more than 20,000 people in different disciplines, said Mr Benson.

"We have a core team doing work on the ground. We're an organisation that wants to collaborate with others to make a difference. It's about using representation as a tool to uplift everyone's lives.

"We're collaborating with black technologists to bring them into space they may not have previously had access to.”

He recently spoke at Westminster in an event organised by the Parliamentary Internet, Communications and Technology Forum to spread the word about the importance of harnessing home grown talent. He also talked about plans to build an institute which brings representation and equity to the heart of the innovation process.

“We are in the process of partnering with academic institutions (universities) across the UK to ensure we have the best minds across tech and academia working and solving some of the biggest challenges we face as a society.

“In 2025 we have a particular focus around health, high street innovation and sustainability and climate issues.”

He believe a more diverse technology workforce will benefit everyone.

"Society needs to avoid taking a zero sum game approach, that method leads to disenfranchisement, social and economic breakdown and other negative outcomes,’’ he said.