The call was about a small country inn called The Fox & Hounds located on the outskirts of the North Yorkshire Moors that had come onto the market as an investment opportunity.

Mark always had an interest and passion for fine dining and this opportunity to combine business with pleasure was simply too good to pass up.

But he knew he couldn’t do it alone.

Left to Right Adam Richardson (Senior Sous Chef), Mark Alsop (Senior Sous Chef) and Fabien Hombourger (Head Chef)

By the end of 2019, the Fox & Hounds – a romantic 18th century coaching inn with rooms in the idyllic village of Sinnington, near Pickering – had new owners, Mark and his wife Victoria and his friend Simon Cobb and wife Julia; supported by a team of talented professionals which Mark prides himself as being at the top of their game.

Although the Fox & Hounds had built up a reputation as a local landmark the business was ripe for a new lease of life, moving away from its comfortable position as a village focal point and occasional dining to a regional destination.

Mark says: “There’s no doubt that it was a successful and robust business but with some careful investment and professional design, we felt we could really enhance the obvious character of the business and take it to the next level.”

And so, the friends ploughed their own finances into the business with a £1.25 million refurbishment which transformed both the interior and exterior of the venue.

Left Helen Morse (General Manager) & Right Sabina Warricker (Assistant General Manager)

“Our intention when we took over was to add our own distinctive touch, creating a comfortable and luxurious environment.” Mark remembers.

“There were ten rooms when we took over, but today we have 14 with additional cottage and garden rooms, all of which enjoy high occupancy rates.”

To create an individual touch, many of the guest bedrooms also have their own unique names.

Adding a touch of history, these include Latimer and Parr. Centuries ago, Latimer was the Lord of the Manor of the village of Sinnington.

When he died, his wife, Catherine Parr, became the last of Henry VIII’s six wives in 1543.

The Inn’s outside space was also transformed from a patch of grass with a few chairs sprinkled around to a spacious terrace area with seating for guests to enjoy the peacefulness of the garden.

Despite some initial reservations locally, the refurbishment and rebranding has been extremely well received with rave reviews on Trip Advisor and customers returning again and again from across the UK.

One of the main challenges however since the hotel changed hands has been recruiting a team who are as enthusiastic and dedicated about the business as its owners and determined to deliver outstanding levels of customer service.

“When we ourselves go away,” Mark explains, “we know the extremely exacting standards we expect and those are what we want the team at the F&H to emulate for our guests.

"For us it’s all about the attention to detail.”

Mark is very proud of the committed team he has secured at the venue, including Paris-trained head chef Fabien, and senior sous chefs Adam Richardson and Mark Alsop.

The latter recently left the highly-acclaimed George Hotel at Stamford to join the team at the Fox & Hounds.

Fabien brings with him an infectious enthusiasm for his work, coupled with years of expertise and skills which have been developed in some of the best restaurants across the UK and Europe.

He originally came to the UK simply to learn how to speak English rather than advance his career – but years later and fortunately for the Fox & Hounds he decided to stay.

Today his culinary visions are now being enjoyed by the guests, week in, week out.

Adam and Mark also add their own signature dishes and skills to the menu which blends new flavours and techniques, whether that’s the lunchtime menu or ala carte offering.

While there’s undoubted magic happening in the kitchen, front of house at F&H is just as important when it comes to the guest experience.

General Manager Helen Morse has worked at the inn for the past 24 years since starting as a chambermaid aged just 14.

Helen is supported by her deputy Sabina with reservations manager Amanda who all believe in the importance of a friendly welcome and personal, friendly approach.

So, what does the future hold for the business?

Mark says that while they are happy with the progress that has been made so far, the ownership team believe there are more improvements that can be made to enhance the experience of their customers.

“We’re proud of what we’ve achieved to date,” he says.

"There are a handful of things still to change, including the introduction of an outdoor kitchen on the terrace, which will create an ideal atmosphere for guests to enjoy food and drink outside.

“We recently submitted a planning application which was successful and hope the new facility will be ready in the near future.”

Mark’s commitment and drive is evident for all to see.

No-one can fail to see his infectious passion for the business.

He concludes: “To say this was a new venture for both Simon and me, we’re extremely proud of the entire team and what we’ve achieved.

“It’s a complete passion, and everything we do we do out of love for the business."