How Ruth Davany of Behind Closed Doors is protecting victims of domestic abuse

When lockdowns were imposed in an attempt to halt the pandemic, they placed thousands of victims of domestic abuse in peril.

Suddenly, there was no hiding place from their tormentor. Ruth Davany, the CEO of Leeds-based domestic abuse charity Behind Closed Doors, believes everybody has a duty to support people who are gripped with terror whenever they lock the door on the outside world.

Employers can play a major role in providing a safe haven -and access to justice -for people who are being persecuted at home.

"One in four women and one in six men will experience domestic abuse at some point in their lives,’’ she said.

"Domestic abuse has a devastating impact on lives and communities and the scars are not always physical. Coercive and controlling behaviour is among the deadliest form of domestic abuse; it is almost always present where there is a homicide. A lot of people are targeted at work, where you can have some of your safest relationships."

An estimated two million people in the UK experienced domestic abuse last year and it impacts almost every workplace. Behind Closed Doors provides training which aims to help employees spot and respond to the signs their colleagues are victims of abuse.

Ms Davany, who joined Behind Closed Doors in January 2021 after working in the refugee and migrant sector for 10 years, said the charity worked with 773 victims of domestic abuse in 2023.

She added: “The cases have shot up since the pandemic."

In 2021, there was a 25 per cent increase in cases for Behind Closed Doors, which was mirrored nationally. Many in the sector had hoped things would stabilise and the numbers might even start to fall year on year. In fact, they have increased by between 10 to 12 per cent.

"During the pandemic there was an increased level of awareness of domestic abuse, which might have led to an increase in cases,’’ she added. “During lockdown, many victims were trapped at home with their abuser. They couldn't get out and mix with family, friends and work colleagues.”

Ms Davany has spent her working life supporting some of the most vulnerable people in society.

"Over the last 20 years of my career, I have worked with communities facing oppression and recovering from trauma, trafficking and abuse,’’ she said.

"I'm passionate about the voluntary sector's role in building trust and supporting people through complex and confusing systems to understand their options and move on positively with security and safety, something every human being has a right to.

"I meet people at the point of trauma and crisis and guide them through a complex system, to help them long term. I feel very passionately that domestic abuse is everybody's responsibility.”

A number of local employers have been keen to support the charity’s work, including Leeds-based Romero Insurance.

She said: "Romero has raised funds for us, and used the opportunity to raise awareness of domestic abuse within their workplace by undertaking training with us, and reviewing the policies and practice they have in place to be able to safely support a colleague who has experienced domestic abuse.

The workplace training includes sessions which examines the different types of abuse. It also provides tips about how to start a conversation about domestic abuse, safely and confidentially. Projects with other employers are in the pipeline as awareness of the issue grows.

"Apart from our ongoing relationship with Leeds Mind (the mental health charity) and Romero Insurance we have got a couple of ongoing conversations with national retailers,’’ said Ms Davany.

"Often employers will come to us because they have discovered that a member of staff has been the victim of domestic violence.”

"A lot of employers are keen to engage; an event we held at Asda House in Leeds was attended by 300 Asda colleagues, in person and online.”

But how can you spot if a friend or colleague is suffering abuse at home?

"Signs that somebody might be a victim include an increase in absence levels,’’ said Ms Davany.

"Their timekeeping might not be as good, and their demeanour could have changed. They might be more withdrawn and not be free to go on social events, for example. There may also be signs of financial control.

"You can simply know as an employer that something is not right,’’ she added. “We provide end to end support and are there at the point of crisis.

"When somebody is a victim, they often have to move home or apply for an order to keep the abuser away. Peer support groups can also aid recovery.

"Domestic abuse can also break down your trust in people as well. The peer setting provides a safe environment for people to talk about their experience.”

Alarmingly, there is evidence domestic abuse can stretch from generation to generation, unless the cycle is broken.

“January is traditionally our busiest month, after a Christmas period in which people often try to keep their family together,’ Ms Davany said.

"It's important for services such as health and the police to understand the different ways people experience domestic abuse and work with communities to offer tailored help and support in response to gender, disability, race and sexual orientation.”

"Domestic abuse affects nearly every workplace. Studies indicate the cost to business is £7,000 for each victim.