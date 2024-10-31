How simple mental health checks can improve workplace wellbeing - Jen Workman

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mental health charities across the country do all they can to support people through crises and to help prevent them getting there at all. But, while many of us face challenges that require extra support, many of us don’t, but this doesn’t mean we shouldn’t give our mental wellbeing any attention. A bit like a routine checkup or a regular car service, there are many things we can do to support our minds.

Answering the following questions is a good starting point to help you assess whether your work environment is helping you to have a healthy mind: Do you have good boundaries in place? Is the flow of communication between you and your colleagues, direct reports and boss healthy? Do you feel like you are a valued team member? Does your work set up enable you to do your best?

For some of us, the type of work we do and the impact we have is a motivator for getting up in the morning and plays a key role in our lives, in which case engagement and having an element of challenge becomes important too.

Jen Workmann founder of Business Owl.

Aside from this, looking at what we’ve broadly come to know as self-care is also valuable. It’s worth understanding what your employer offers in this area. For example, you may have access to discounted fitness, leisure, high street and food vouchers. Or maybe you can volunteer for your favourite local charity during work time. It’s easy to feel too busy to explore these opportunities, but they’ve been put in place for good reason, so do make the most of them.

Having worked with numerous businesses over the years, the happiest employees are those that can positively answer the questions above or at least feel improvement is possible, coupled with knowing their employers care about them beyond their day jobs.

If you’re an employer, you’ll know there are business benefits to supporting your employees - it’s so much more than ticking a box or being seen to do the ‘right thing’. Most obviously, a happy workforce results in less absences and better productivity so it’s also a wise business decision to invest in your employees’ mental wellbeing.

As well as the above, simple checks can make a big difference, like making sure mental health policies make sense, are relevant and give employees relevant information with little or no jargon.

While this may sound like adding more work to the ever-growing lists of tasks, it is too important to ignore. Start small, start slow, but keep moving forward.

Working with specialists in this area can help you ascertain what’s best for your employees and then outsourcing the implementation and the administration that goes in tow, could be the best way to ensure it gets done and done properly.

Taking care of our mental wellbeing at work is something we all need to think about. It’s not just up to individuals; it’s a team effort. By creating a supportive environment, keeping communication open, and making sure everyone feels valued, we can really make a difference.