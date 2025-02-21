How small businesses can protect themselves from late payment problems: Joe Phelan

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When cash flow is disrupted, businesses can struggle to pay suppliers, staff, or other essential costs, leading to far-reaching consequences.

To mitigate this, a good first step is to sign up for the Fair Payment Code, which encourages businesses to commit to paying suppliers on time. There are clear guidelines for payment terms, and includes award categories (Gold, Silver, Bronze) to recognise businesses that pay suppliers quickly. By promoting fair payment practices, it’s hoped the code will help businesses avoid the negative impact of delayed payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, overdue invoices are still a common challenge – but businesses can take steps to reduce their impact. By implementing proactive payment practices and utilising financial tools, SMEs can strengthen their cash flow and minimise the risks posed by late payments.

Joe Phelan shares his expert insight

Set clear payment terms

Prevention starts with communication. Clear payment terms lay the groundwork for prompt payments and minimise disputes. Outline payment deadlines in contracts, and include late payment fees or interest clauses. For example, you can charge statutory interest on late payments, which is 8 per cent plus the Bank of England base rate for business-to-business transactions.

Automate your invoicing process

Invoicing problems can sometimes cause late payments. Automating the process helps eliminate delays and ensures you send invoices promptly.

Build a cash reserve

A cash reserve provides a financial safety net, covering essential operating expenses for three to six months, helping your business navigate challenges like late payments or economic downturns. For example, during a recession, when consumer spending typically declines, a cash reserve can help your business maintain operations even if sales decrease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Start by setting aside a small percentage of monthly revenue – over time, this buffer will grow and provide peace of mind during emergencies.

Explore financial tools and credit options

When cash flow issues arise, financial products can provide crucial support. Consider options like invoice financing, business credit cards and overdraft facilities.

Diversify your client base

Relying too heavily on a small number of clients increases your vulnerability. If one client delays payment or ends their contract, it could severely impact your business. Diversifying your client base can spread the risk across multiple revenue streams.

Strengthen customer relationships

Clients are more likely to prioritise paying businesses they trust and value. Building strong relationships can make a significant difference:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Communicate regularly with clients to maintain goodwill and identify potential payment issues early. Be understanding but firm when discussing overdue invoices. Offer payment plans for clients genuinely struggling, but remain clear about your boundaries.

A collaborative approach can resolve issues amicably and maintain long-term partnerships.