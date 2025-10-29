How small firms can navigate choppy waters: Alex Morris

With mounting economic pressures, evolving tax regimes and tighter regulatory scrutiny, succession planning and business reorganisation have become vital levers for many companies.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For family-run businesses in particular, successful restructuring not only offers the opportunity to future-proof operations but also to protect people at the heart of the business and unlock the resilience needed to navigate industry challenges. Family businesses are a backbone of the UK economy, in the care sector alone, more than 70% of homes are independent, with the majority operating just one site. That reliance on small, often family-run enterprises underlines the importance of careful planning when considering change. Business restructuring or a corporate restructure is the reorganisation of a company’s management, finances or operations. It’s often used to improve efficiency, reduce costs, or boost productivity. In some cases, it can also be a strategy to overcome financial difficulties or potential insolvency.

Whether family-owned or not, reorganisation can unlock opportunities to improve efficiency, streamline operations and provide an important chance to plan around tax. It can also help businesses approach succession in a more structured way, enabling leaders to step back or release funds while safeguarding continuity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, poorly planned restructures can create significant problems. Complex legislation, regulatory hurdles, or inadequate communication can lead to disruption, financial losses, and lasting damage. Careful planning and professional advice are essential before making any major decisions.

With mounting economic pressures, evolving tax regimes and tighter regulatory scrutiny, succession planning and business reorganisation have become vital levers for many companies, says Alex Morris. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Reorganisation in family businesses also comes with an added layer of emotion. Important factors to consider include:

● Preventing disputes further down the line - disagreements are commonplace when things are not thoroughly documented. Open discussions and thorough planning help reduce conflict and stress in the future.

● Future-proofing - restructuring can provide a smooth transfer of ownership across generations, with options to release capital, retain a small shareholding, or pass ownership to a suitable successor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Legal structure - options include creating a group structure, establishing a new holding company, reorganising shares or splitting a group. The right structure supports long-term goals and protects business interests.

● Understanding compliance and regulations - in highly regulated industries such as care, structure matters. For example, transferring assets into a new company can trigger the need for fresh Care Quality Commission (CQC) registration, a complex process that requires careful planning.

A useful principle is to run a business “sale-ready” - ensuring paperwork, governance and financial accounts are always in good order. This not only strengthens the business day-to-day but also avoids nasty surprises should a restructure, succession, or sale occur.

Approaching restructuring with both legal diligence and a clear view of operational realities can avoid costly pitfalls while building a stronger platform for future growth.

By Alex Morris, Associate in the Corporate team at Blacks