How SPG acquisition of Axon Systems could cut energy bills for Yorkshire businesses

A Northern business acquisition could result in lower energy bills and improved environmental standards for other companies across the region.

Tech firm SPG, which has offices in Leeds and its headquarters in Newcastle, has purchased Sunderland-based Axon Systems.

The firms have joined together to provide what they are describing as “a unique solution that will address many of today’s main challenges facing facilities, planning and construction departments”.

Gareth Humphreys, chief executive officer at SPG, said: “Right now, lowering bills, decreasing utilities usage and reducing carbon output are at the forefront of the minds of anyone responsible for the energy performance of buildings.

L - R Gareth Humphreys, CEO at SPG, and Anthony Duffy, director of Axon Systems.

"Whilst newer buildings perform better across these fronts to a degree, many older buildings in the UK are currently operating inefficiently – costing more than they should and negatively contributing to the environment.

“SPG’s Harmonic platform and app centre around how human behaviour impacts energy use and ultimately, carbon output.

"The platform collates data from utility meters, occupancy, air quality, humidity and temperature to proactively alert, or automatically determine trends in the building based on machine-learning algorithms.

"With this information, we’re already supporting facilities managers to make environmental and cost efficiencies, but our acquisition of Axon Systems will go one step further by delivering a turnkey hardware and software solution that can automatically optimise the building’s environment.”

Axon System’s technology helps by integrating with the fabric of the building, using sensors and other devices to give a precise picture of how a building is being used at any time.

Anthony Duffy, Director of Axon Systems, said: “With hybrid working increasing, it’s no longer enough to make assumptions about how people use and engage with buildings or the associated impact on connected systems such as heating ventilation and air conditioning.

"People are working flexibly and that requires a flexible solution capable of influencing energy performance which is driven by both human behaviour and automatic control systems within the buildings themselves.

“We knew our technology had the potential to change the way facilities were managed, and we needed the platform and software expertise to drive this forward.

"Alongside SPG, we’ve created the only holistic picture of building use on the market that accounts for environmental conditions, human behaviour and data from associated system controls.”

Mr Humphreys added: “We’re heading further into the cost-of-living challenge, something that affects businesses significantly, too.

