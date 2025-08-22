How Stephen Burns of Hollywood Bowl aims to expand his empire in the UK and Canada

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Stephen Burns’ case, a holiday opened his eyes to a potential bowling bonanza. As CEO of Hollywood Bowl, he was already considering global expansion after the group’s rapid growth in the UK proved he had developed a winning formula.

“We were on a family skiing holiday in Canada and I met an expat who worked in the bowling industry,’’ he recalled. “He said the bowling industry there was really under-invested and there was a lot that Hollywood Bowl could do there. That encouraged me to spend another couple of weeks out there.

“I visited a whole host of bowling centres. It was like what I’d witnessed with the old Hollywood Bowls 10 years ago; great sites but very under-invested. We had recognised that at some point we were going to run out of space in the UK. We were starting to think about international expansion.”

Ready to strike!: Stephen Burns Hollywood Bowl has big plans for future expansion with Yorkshire sites in the pipeline. (Photo supplied on behalf of Hollywood Bowl)

Mr Burns organised a meeting with businessman Pat Hagerty in Toronto who was operating four bowling centres and “as passionate about bowling as we were”.

"He was looking to partner up with somebody who could help him by giving him access to capital. We had all the learnings from the growth of Hollywood Bowl that we could support him with. We ended up doing a deal post-Covid where he sold us his business but he remained as an interested party.

“So we've got a really motivated CEO out there who understands the market and is aggressively going for acquisitions and new site openings.”

Over the last 14 years, Mr Burns has been the driving force behind Hollywood Bowl’s rapid expansion, which shows no signs of easing.

His message is clear, Hollywood Bowl is “a growth company, make no mistake about it”.

Hollywood Bowl was formed in 2010 following the merger of the bowling centres in the AMF business with the Hollywood Bowl portfolio, which was part of the Mitchells & Butlers group. The group listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2016 and since then has grown its UK portfolio to more than 70 centres.

In 2022, it expanded into its first international market with the acquisition of Splitville, the Canadian ten-pin bowling operator. In its 2024 financial year performance, Hollywood Bowl recorded revenues of £230.4m, which was growth of 7.1 per cent on the previous year.

Mr Burns is proud of his Yorkshire roots, and hopes to keep investing in the county. His father started his working life as a policeman in Lancashire and later set up the drugs squad in Scarborough and Hull.

"I was born in the military base at Richmond garrison, we moved to Hull, Malton, Scarborough and Selby,’’ said Mr Burns, whose first job was as a lifeguard in York.

"Like most failed sports people I went to work in leisure. I worked my way up to be part of the team that sold Cannons Health Clubs to Nuffield Health.

“I had gone from this really fast-paced private equity environment to working for a charity; which was really interesting but I missed the private equity environment.

"A friend of mine, Ian Brown who used to be my boss at Cannons Health Clubs, was running the Snow Centre in Hemel Hempstead which was owned by the same family that had bought this bowling business.”

“I met with AMF following an intro from my mate and we had a shared vision as to what we thought we could do with the businesses,’’ said Mr Burns.

“I can remember going and doing my due diligence and saw these businesses which were in fabulous locations but really under-invested. I thought if we could create a really great experience for the customer and modernise these venues, then we're going to create a cash machine.”

Earlier this year, the firm said it suffered a “short-term” hit to its UK bowling chain between March and May as Britain basked in the sunniest spring on record. However, the group said it remained “confident” on its outlook for the final six months of the year thanks to action to offset the weather impact and kept its full-year earnings guidance unchanged.

“For us rain is good and sun is bad,’’ said Mr Burns. “But you do have this overall consistent base level of trade. One of the things we've been working very hard on as a business is that digital engagement and really understanding our customer base. Because of our dynamic pricing, it's a lot cheaper when we're quieter.

“What you find is that those people who ordinarily can't afford to come bowling, and we really do work hard to make sure it's a fabulous value for money experience, will come and bowl with us in quieter periods.

“We are still trading in line with expectations, that's a fantastic position to be in given just how dry this summer has been.”

He’s clearly heartened by the success of the business in Canada which now accounts for 10 to 12 per cent of Hollywood Bowl’s overall revenue numbers.

“We've got 15 centres sites there now, and are on site with construction at one, and we've got the opportunity of getting to 35 sites. But ultimately we will run out of runway in Canada like we did in the UK. We are targeting 95 UK centres and 35 Canada centres by 2035, and we will be identifying other international markets to move into.”

In Yorkshire, Hollywood Bowl already has six bases in places like Leeds and Sheffield and there could be more to come.

“With regards to Yorkshire, we are genuinely looking and there are a number of sites in the pipeline,’’ he said. Above all, he wants to build a business empire with staying power.