Each member takes a different view of inflation, and how interest rates can be used to affect it. But in the current era of global uncertainty and stagflation (low growth and above target inflation), predicting how they will vote is not straightforward.

The market tends to categorise members into ‘hawks’ or ‘doves’ – or somewhere in between.

Both dovish and hawkish policy can be argued as the right approach. Doves tend to be more concerned with economic growth and preventing employment than controlling inflation. They favour lower interest rates to stimulate borrowing and spending that encourages economic growth.

Hawks prioritise controlling inflation over stimulating economic growth. They are more likely to advocate for higher interest rates to keep inflation in check.

To help illustrate future interest rate paths we may follow, the Bank of England set out three possible economic scenarios.

1. Inflation experienced in recent years was transitory and will subside quickly without leading to further wage and price pressures. Interest rates can therefore be reduced cautiously as inflation unwinds.

2. A period of economic slowdown in which growth slows and unemployment increases might be required so wage pressures and inflation can reset. Interest rates need to remain higher; they can fall once inflation stabilises and the economy slows down.

3. The economy has experienced a structural shift in wage and price setting following the major supply shocks we have experienced over recent years. The current level of interest rates are less restrictive than expected, meaning monetary policy must stay tighter for longer.

Doves are most aligned to scenario one; scenario three is a more hawkish way of thinking.

Swati Dhingra has consistently been on the dovish end of the spectrum, advocating for lower interest rates, and highlighting weakness in consumption, a weaking labour market and global uncertainty. At the last MPC meeting in May, she voted to cut by 0.50 per cent.

Alan Taylor did the same, which was not expected but not entirely surprising. He believes the ongoing global trade war between the US and major nations (especially China) will lower UK inflation.

Huw Pill, the Bank’s Chief Economist, voted to leave rates unchanged – the biggest surprise for me. He recently said he supports a “cautious and gradual” pace of rate reductions, but perhaps slower than once per quarter. His narrative suggests the risks are leaning towards scenario three.

Catherine Mann also voted to pause, after advocating a 50bps rate cut in February. I’ve stopped trying to characterise her as a dove or a hawk, as she self-identifies as an ‘activist’ policy maker, focussing on the market path of future interest rates, and voting in response to them. It is difficult to predict where she will vote next.

Currently, one or two further 0.25 per cent cuts are expected by the market this year, in August and November, taking base rate to 3.75 per cent to 4 per cent.

But the market is almost always wrong when projecting future base rate – and given the ongoing uncertainty it’s easy to see why.

If inflation proves more persistent and wage growth remains sustained, we could see the Bank of England pause cutting in the middle of this year and waiting for signs of inflation subsiding.

Conversely, if unemployment increases faster than expected, and growth proves sluggish or even negative, interest rate cuts could accelerate in the second half of the year.