How The Dalesman Group plans to reduce its annual plastic use by 8.8 tonnes with switch from buckets to sacks
The Bradford-based company said it is in a process of reviewing all its functions and departments to ascertain where environmental improvements can be made. This includes reducing the number of plastic buckets it uses by replacing them with sacks and encouraging customers to reuse the buckets they already have.
Sally Taylor, marketing and communications manager, said: “It’s only through continuing to review all our processes and the materials we use that will help us, as well as our customers, to become more sustainable.”
The reduction in plastic use is part of the company’s ongoing commitment that it said will bring it closer to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.