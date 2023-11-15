The Dalesman Group, a manufacturer of seasonings, fine food ingredients, culinary and functional blends for the food industry, has made significant changes to its packaging which it says will see a reduction of 8.8 tonnes of plastic annually.

The Bradford-based company said it is in a process of reviewing all its functions and departments to ascertain where environmental improvements can be made. This includes reducing the number of plastic buckets it uses by replacing them with sacks and encouraging customers to reuse the buckets they already have.

Sally Taylor, marketing and communications manager, said: “It’s only through continuing to review all our processes and the materials we use that will help us, as well as our customers, to become more sustainable.”