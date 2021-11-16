How the Georgian listed building St Mary's Manor became a 'jewel' in the Beverley property market

The company, based at North Bar Within in Beverley, has won the contract to look after the Grade Two Listed St Mary’s Manor which was transformed into apartments more than 20 years ago.

The original manor house was built in 1815 and neighbours St Mary’s Church in Beverley. It has been extended and converted into 40 luxury apartments.

The building, which is located in a conservation area, will be managed by the team at RPMS who are experienced in block and facilities management as well as looking after historic and listed buildings.

Phil Whiting outside St Mary’s Manor. Beverley based RPMS (Block Management) has added a new property in its growing client portfolio.

RPMS looks after more than 50 sites and 700 homes across Yorkshire.

Director Phil Whiting said: “We are really pleased to be taking on St Mary’s Manor within the RPMS portfolio. It’s a beautiful and historic building in Beverley which we are proud to have the fantastic opportunity to look after and represent such a well-known building in the town.

“Historic and listed buildings bring with them their own complexities; this is something our company has a great deal of experience in so we look forward to working with the residents to ensure it continues to be a real jewel in this part of Beverley.”

RPMS restructured last year following the sale of its residential lettings business and has grown its bespoke block and facilities management services.