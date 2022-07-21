How the Leeds-based Marshmallowist is going green with support from HSBC UK

The Marshmallowist, a gourmet producer and retailer of boutique marshmallows, has secured a five-figure funding package from HSBC UK’s Green SME fund to make the move to biodegradable packaging for all of its products.

A spokesman said: "As well as being biodegradable, the new Marshmallowist packaging from Simply Cartons is made from sustainable materials that are FSC approved and food-grade safe. The ‘enviracoat’ barrier coating will replace the plastic laminate in the Marshmallowist’s product packaging.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Marshmallowist, a gourmet producer and retailer of boutique marshmallows, has secured a five-figure funding package from HSBC UK’s Green SME fund to make the move to biodegradable packaging for all of its products.

The HSBC UK supported transaction will enable the Marshmallowist to continue supplying its customers across the UK using fully recyclable packaging.

Oonagh Simms, Owner of the Marshmallowist, said: “Having a sustainable business means the world to us. We made this change to 100% biodegradable packaging to reflect our values and practices."

Jenni Adams, UK Deputy Head & South Regional Director for Small Business Banking HSBC UK, added: “It’s fantastic to support the Marshmallowist with its next steps in sustainability. The business has built a strong following in recent years, with many devotees of its products sharing a concern for the environment. This move to sustainable packaging will ensure that customers can continue to purchase high quality products responsibly for many years to come.”