New 12-storey hotel will create 80 jobs in the heart of Sovereign Square development in Leeds

GMI Construction Group has started work on the final element of the Sovereign Square development. The project comprises a 12-storey high, 305 room hotel on the last plot within the development site.

GMI is principal construction contractor, having been appointed by the Marrico LLP and Helios development JV partnership.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GMI Construction Group has started work on the final element of the Sovereign Square development. The project comprises a 12-storey high, 305 room hotel on the last plot within the development site.

A spokesman said: “Around 190 jobs will be created during the construction phase, with the 140,000 sq. ft hotel creating more than 80 full-time jobs upon completion in 2024.

“Interstate Group will operate the hotel under the dual Hyatt brands of Hyatt House and Hyatt place, providing short and long stay accommodation for both business and leisure guests.

“The development, funded by Abrdn/UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCM), has been designed by Leeds-based DLA Architecture, which has taken its inspiration from surrounding architecture and Leeds’ merchandising and textile history."

Chris Weathers, GMI Construction’s Group’s Commercial Director, said: “Sovereign Square has become a landmark in the heart of the city, being the first new public space to have been developed in Leeds for more than a decade.

“This striking hotel is the last piece in the development’s jigsaw in what has become one of the most high-profile, sought-after destinations in the city. It will complete the extensive regeneration of the area and further enhance the other adjacent developments and public green space.”