How the Lifted Project will super-charge growth of female-founded businesses

Zandra Moore, the chief executive of Leeds-based Panintelligence, who is chair of The Lifted Project, said the new regional boards will work to create “ultra connected ecosystems, armed with local data” to highlight the benefits of backing women.

The Lifted Project is establishing five regional boards in Liverpool, Leeds, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Newcastle with their own regional chair.

The project aims to increase the number of women led high growth enterprises across the UK and elevate the percentage of capital invested into female founders in the region by 5 per cent.

Zandra Moore, CEO of Panintelligence and chair of The Lifted Project, aims to increase the number of female-led high growth businesses. (Photo supplied by Panintelligence)

Lifted Ventures, will support the non-profit organisation and governance structure for the project, while data analytics firm Panintelligence will provide organisational support and capacity.

Lloyds Bank is providing pre launch funding and advisory board support while The Data City will provide access to its data assets relating to UK companies.

Ms Moore told The Yorkshire Post: "My ambition is that we have a long term, sustainable, national network of boards which cities take ownership of to help ensure that funding goes into diverse founders.

"It should give us the governance structure and framework to create boards for other minority groups. We aim to have the data to split founders into different groups, such as groups based on race, neuro diversity or disability in the future but we are still working through that.

She added: "We've launched five boards which include high growth female business leaders and leaders from the ecosystem that support them in each city. The pilot board was in Leeds and it's all been backed by Yorkshire-based businesses.

"The aim over the next three years is to roll the boards supporting high growth female founders to 10 cities,’’ she added.

"We're raising women's ambitions, we're raising their belief that they can go and create high growth businesses by putting role models of successful women in front of them and showing them what is possible with growth stage appropriate advice and support.

"At the first event that we ran in Newcastle the female founders in that room had never met before and immediately formed a network sharing their knowledge,’’ she recalled.

“Many of the advisors and investors in that room had also never met them. The longer term impact is to ensure they get funding and support so they can grow.

"Ultimately, the real hard measure of success is, 'Does this drive growth?”

Ms Moore, who was appointed as a member of the Cabinet Office Women Led High Growth Enterprise Task Force, highlighted the fact that almost 40 per cent of the UK’s 3,579 high-growth enterprises are located in London. Considering only 13 per cent of the UK’s population lives in London, this represents a clear regional imbalance of high-growth activity, she added.

Ms Moore said: "It was very evident to me when we did the Task Force meetings that nobody had the data, for example, over how many female founders had high growth businesses in the region.