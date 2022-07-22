How the Prince's Trust helped Hull's Milly Rose create jobs at Fantastic Faces

The new five year expanded nationwide partnership with The Prince’s Trust will help up to 10,000 additional young people to start, sustain and grow their own business through an extension of the Enterprise programme. The partnership makes LDC the leading corporate supporter of young entrepreneurs at The Prince’s Trust.

LDC first joined forces with The Prince’s Trust in 2019 to support its Enterprise programme, which equips young people with the confidence, skills and funding to launch their own businesses.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: "The Backing Youth Ambition partnership has so far helped more than 1,600 young people to start their own business and has contributed towards a more diverse group of future business leaders; a quarter of the young entrepreneurs identify as non-white and more than half identify as female.

Milly Rose, an artist from Hull, began to turn her dream of running a business into a reality when she approached the Prince’s Trust Enterprise programme for support to create a business plan and grow her entertainment-based creative company, Fantastic Faces.

"In addition to the financial contribution made by LDC over the last three years, LDC employees have provided practical support for young people across the UK by volunteering. This includes the development and delivery of a specialist investment workshop, which gave young entrepreneurs a crash course in the variety of options that are available to fund business growth."

LDC’s work with The Prince’s Trust has helped the charity to support young entrepreneurs through the particular challenges of the last two years.

Milly Rose, an artist from Hull, began to turn her dream of running a business into a reality when she approached the Prince’s Trust Enterprise programme for support to create a business plan and grow her entertainment-based creative company, Fantastic Faces.

A spokesman said: "Milly realised art was her great escape when her mental health deteriorated following her A-levels, but she found it difficult to launch her business independently as a single parent. With the help of The Prince’s Trust, Fantastic Faces has gone from strength-to-strength. Milly now employs 10 staff to help deliver eco-friendly face painting experiences at events, festivals and weddings across East Yorkshire. Milly also creates commission-based artwork and large-scale wall murals, and has won contracts with St Stephen’s Shopping Centre in Hull, and with Hull City and Beverley Councils. The business is now the largest face-painting company in the UK. Its progress and Milly’s story earnt her The Enterprise Award at The Prince’s Trust Awards in 2019."

Toby Rougier, Chief Executive of LDC, said: “We’ve been helping management teams to achieve their ambitions for more than 40 years. By giving young entrepreneurs the tools they need to get started today, we are supporting the world-class businesses of the future. Our work with The Prince’s Trust aligns perfectly with this mission and our heritage.

“More than doubling our commitment over the next five years will support our efforts and ensure we continue to make a significant contribution to societies and communities across the UK.”