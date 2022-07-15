How the Ron Dearing University Technical College (UTC) is providing a long term economic boost for Hull

Advanced Plastics Ltd and Shipham Valves have become major partners of Ron Dearing University Technical College (UTC), while CATCH, Northern Powergrid, Ridings Consulting Engineers and Spectrum have become partners.

Apart from its founding partners, the UTC in Kingston Square, Hull city centre, has many other businesses working alongside it.

Business partners of Ron Dearing UTC help to develop and deliver employer-led projects, offer work experience and apprenticeships and lead the school’s careers information, advice and guidance programme. Pictures: Neil Holmes Photography.

A spokesman said: "These companies help to develop and deliver employer-led projects, offering work experience and apprenticeships and leading the school’s careers information, advice and guidance programme.

"Major partners also play a key role in helping to develop the Ofsted “Outstanding”-rated school’s unique employer-engaged curriculum."

Ron Dearing UTC caters for students aged between 14 and 19, offering a specialist focus on digital technology, creative digital, art and design and digital engineering.

Glenn Jensen, Senior Assistant Principal and Head of Engineering at Ron Dearing UTC, said: “We’re delighted to welcome six new employer partners on board and continue to build on the success of our employer-led learning model of education.”

University Technical Colleges are state-funded academies focused on technical skills for students aged 14-19. UTCs have a longer school day and catchment areas that may extend across a number of local authority areas.

The UTC is named after the late Lord Ron Dearing of Kingston upon Hull, who was born and educated in the city and went on to become a senior civil servant and chairman of the Post

Office.