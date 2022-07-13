Easy Bathrooms in Wakefield steps up store roll-out as it looks to create 250 more jobs by the end of the year

The bathroom retailer was founded in 2012 and has grown rapidly during the last two years, having opened 69 stores since the start of the pandemic.

This year 17 showrooms have been opened in 2022 so far. The retailer is on track to hit £93m in turnover this year, with a 47 per cent increase on the figure from 2021 when it hit £63.3m.

Easy Bathrooms is building a new, £10m, 330,000 sq ft distribution and logistics hub in Wakefield, which will open in autumn.

Easy Bathrooms' new HQ under construction at Calder Park, Wakefield.

The business also said it is making further investment into technology initiatives.

Craig Waddington, founder and majority shareholder of Easy Bathrooms, said it had ramped up its showroom footprint during Covid to strengthen its post-pandemic position.

He said: “We have made a better-than-expected start to 2022. Our sales in the last 12 months have hit £54m and in this financial year we expect that to increase to £93m.

“We are well placed to keep growing, and we are proud that our growth trajectory means we will keep creating much needed jobs, each and every week.”

Easy Bathrooms employs 680 staff and announced earlier this year that its new HQ and showroom roll-out would increase its headcount by 250 by the end of 2023.

Mr Waddington added: “By opening new showrooms, we’re creating the opportunity for more customers to shop with us, whilst investing into our online store too, for those without a showroom close to them yet. We’re excited to provide new customers with access to our award-winning products and unbeatable value.”

The firm’s current base in Birstall, a 110,000 sq ft site, will be repurposed into a bathroom and tile destination.

Easy Bathrooms said 1,500 new product lines will also be introduced by the end of the year, with its next catalogue due out next month.