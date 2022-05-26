How the Royal Hotel in Whitby is helping the hospitality sector recover from the pandemic

The Royal Hotel in Whitby was the busiest property among the Coast & Country Hotel Collection’s 30 hotels, as the group reached the milestone of securing more than one million room night bookings, just a year after its formation.

A spokesman said: “The hotel collection was created during the pandemic, with the Coast & Country brand coming into being in March 2021, before readying itself for opening in May 2021.

“The diverse collection of hotels includes celebrated spots such as the Windermere Hotel in Windermere, The Great Western in Oban, and the Ship and Castle in St Mawes, Cornwall.

"Many of the hotels, as their collective name implies, are within areas close to coastal or rural attractions and offer guests a base to visit established regional tourist attractions or take part in active outdoor pursuits.”

“Within the collection, the Royal Hotel in Whitby was officially ‘the busiest’ followed by the Burlington Hotel in Eastbourne – with July and August being the busiest months across the entire portfolio.”

Hotels with the highest occupancy rates included The Golden Lion in Hunstanton, Norfolk, along with the Grand Atlantic in Weston Super Mare, the Pitlochry Hydro in Pitlochry, the Windermere Hotel in the Lake District along and the St Ives Bay Hotel in Cornwall.

Andrew Lee, General Manager of the Royal Hotel Whitby, said: “The Coast & Country collection is made up of some wonderful hotels, so for the Royal to emerge as the busiest in the group is a fantastic endorsement of what Whitby has to offer. We’re true champions of Whitby and North Yorkshire in general, but this feels like a seal of approval from the wider public, and it just underlines that the town is a real gem of a place.”

Paul FitzGerald, Portfolio Managing Director of the Coast & Country Hotel Collection, commented: “We have gone from strength to strength in a short and very difficult time for the hospitality industry.

“It is a source of great pride for our entire team. We’re delighted to have reached our one year anniversary and look forward to many more to come.”