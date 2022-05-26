As we all know, Yorkshire has some of the best producers of food, drinks and clothes in the country - but it's always nice to get a Royal seal of approval.

And that takes the form of the Royal Warrant. To be issued a Royal Warrant allows the company to display the royal arms on their products.

That seal of approval shows that they supply goods or services to the households of The Queen or William, the Prince of Wales for at least five years, and have an ongoing trade afreement.

The Queen decides who is able to grant a Royal Warrant to businesses, and these are known as Grantors. The current Grantors are The Queen herself, and William, the Prince of Wales. Previous Grantors have included The Queen Mother and The Duke of Edinburgh.

Here are the Yorkshire businesses which hold a Royal Warrant.

A W Hainsworth and Sons

Described by the Royal Warrant Holders Association as "perhaps England's most prestigious vertical woollen mill". Hainsworth has been weaving fabric for the last 240 years, having been established in 1783.

The company is based in Spring Valley Mills in Pudsey, Leeds.

Its Royal Warrant was granted by The Queen as a manufacturer of furnishing fabrics.

Alexandre of England

This Leeds-based firm is part of the Baird Group, and has been the proud holder of a Royal Warrant for more than 25 years.

The company manufactures "sharply tailored suits, colourful shirts and beautiful ties".

Its Royal Warrant was granted by The Queen as a tailor.

Burberry

Although technically based in London, Burberry has a huge manufacturing presence in Yorkshire, at both its Keighley and Castleford mills.

In fact, Castleford is where they still make the iconic heritage trench coat.

It has two Royal Warrants, one was granted by The Queen as a weatherproofers, and another by the Prince of Wales as an outfitter.

DB Cargo

One of the biggest rail frieght and logistics companies in the world, and actually a German firm but with its UK HQ in Doncaster.

The company is "immensely proud to hold the Warrant to operate the Royal Train."

Its Royal Warrant was granted by The Queen as a royal train operator.

East Riding Farm Services

This firm describes itself as a "family-run business supplying high quality animal health products and sundries to farmers".

It operates throughout the country, and counts The Queen as a customer. It is based in Driffield, East Yorkshire.

Its Royal Warrant was granted by The Queen as suppliers of animal health and hygeine products.

Flying Colours Flagmaker

A family-run business operating out of Knaresborough, this company has been specialising in bespoke flags for more than 25 years.

There must be something to be said for the quality of their flags if it's endorsed by the Royal Family.

Its Royal Warrant was granted by The Queen as a flag manufacturer.

Highwire Testing Services

Based in Rotherham, this safety firm has been operating for 20 years.

Its website says it specialises in "annual testing and certification of cable systems, window cleaning eyebolts, ladder ties, rope access, abseil fixings and fixed rail systems".

Its Royal Warrant was granted by The Queen as a supplier of specialist safety equipment.

Histon Sweet Spreads

Part of the Hain Daniels Group, Histon Sweet Spreads is one of the country's leading suppliers of jams, marmalades, honey, mincemeat and fruit fillings.

Although operating out of Histon in Cambridgeshire, it's listed as being based in Leeds.

Its Royal Warrant was granted by The Queen as a manufacturer of jams and spreads.

Huddersfield Fine Worsteds

This firm supplies tweed to some of the world's biggest design houses and most prestigious tailors.

It's now not based in Huddersfield, but actually in Elland.

Its Royal Warrant was granted by The Queen as a manufacturer of Tweed.

Hull Cartridge Company

This company has manufatured ammunition for game and competition shooting for 75 years. It is based in Hull.

Its Royal Warrant was granted by The Queen as a manufacturer of shotgun cartridges.

John Broadwood and Sons

One of the olest and most prestigious piano companies in the world, John Broadwood and Sons operates out of Whitby.

It is said to have made instruments used by famous composers such as Mozart, Haydn, Chopin, Beethoven and Liszt.

Its Royal Warrant was granted by The Queen as a pianoforte manufacturer and tuner.

Nestle

Despite its HQ now being in Surrey, we all know of Nestle's links to Yorkshire. Originally set up as Rowntree's in the city, the company was taken over by Nestle, who still employ thousands in York.

Its Royal Warrant was granted by The Queen as a manufacturer of Nestle products.

Mappin and Webb

Now based in London, this firm started off life as a silver workshop in Sheffield. It eventually became Mappin Brothers, Mappin Co, and then Mappin and Webb. It opened its first store in London in 1860 on Oxford Street.

The current Crown Jeweller is the company's master craftsman Mark Appleby. It has held a Royal Warrant since 1897.

It also has two Royal Warrants, one by The Queen as jewellers, goldsmiths and silversmiths, and another by The Prince of Wales as a silversmith.

Peppers Marquees

A family-owned company with more than a century of business supplying marquees to the event industry.

It is based in Snaith, near Goole.

Its Royal Warrant was granted by The Prince of Wales as a supplier of marquees.

Taylors of Harrogate

Probably the most famous name in the list (well, in Yorkshire anyway) is Taylors.

Established in 1886, Taylors of Harrogate is a Yorkshire family business dedicated to the craft of tea blending and coffee roasting. It is most famous for making Yorkshire Tea.

Its Royal Warrant was granted by The Prince of Wales as a supplier of beverages.

Thomas Fattorini

Set up in 1827 by Antonio Fattorini an Italian speaking immigrant who settled in Yorkshire, it is now headquartered in Birmingham.

It has manufactured the insignia for the Royal Household for the last 45 years.

Its Royal Warrant was granted by The Queen as a manufacturer of insignia, honours and awards.

Thresher and Glenny

This is one of London's oldest tailors, and has held a Royal Warrant since 1783, which is quite incredible.

Its current warrant is for shirts, which is its speciality.

It boasts: "All our 'everlasting' shirts have a free second collar attached for when the time comes to replace the first (which it will, as the other 17 distinguishing features will make it a favourite). We were first to import authentic Sea Island cotton, and still sell the genuine article."

However, despite being very much a London institution, its base is now on an industrial park in Featherstone, in West Yorkshire.

Its Royal Warrant was granted by The Queen as a tailor and shirtmaker.

Tullock and Boggis

This firm offers horticulture and gardening services, specifically around water. It deals with the creation and restoration of lakes, ponds and water features.

It is based in Harrogate.