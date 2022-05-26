Scarborough will be hosting the Armed Forces Day National Event 2022 which will be taking place in North and South Bay beaches.

The purpose of Armed Forces Day is to give the public a chance to support the men and women who are part of the Armed Forces community, from current serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So it’s only appropriate that the Lancaster Bomber will fly over Scarborough on Saturday, June 25. A time has not been confirmed yet.

Lancaster bomber will be flying over Scarborough in June this year for its Armed Forces Day event. (Pic credit: Nicolas Maeterlinck / Belga Mag / AFP via Getty Images)

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) team will also display the Spitfire and Hurricane over Scarborough during the same event too.

The Royal Air Force BBMF operates from RAF Coningsby, a Typhoon base in Lincolnshire.

The Flight runs six Spitfires, two Hurricanes, a Lancaster, a C47 Dakota, and two Chipmunk aircraft (mainly for training).

These aircraft can usually be seen flying over the UK from May to September every year. They are flown to commemorate and honour public and military events from State occasions such as Trooping the Colour to major airshows and flypasts for public events.

Below are the rest of the dates the Lancaster Bomber, Spitfire and Hurricane will be flying over in June.

Thursday, June 2

Lanc, Tank and Military Machines, East Kirkby, Lincolnshire Flypast - Lancaster Bomber.

Friday, June 3

Midlands Air Festival Display - Lancaster Bomber.

Saturday, June 4

English Riviera Airshow Display - Lancaster Bomber, Spitfire and Hurricane.

Midlands Air Festival Display - Lancaster Bomber.

Sunday, June 5

English Riviera Airshow Display - Lancaster Bomber, Spitfire and Hurricane.

Shuttleworth Jubilee Flying Circus flypast? - Lancaster Bomber.

Saturday, June 11

Teeside Airshow Display - Spitfire and Hurricane.

Sunday, June 12

RAF Cosford Airshow Display - Lancaster Bomber, Spitfire and Hurricane.

Friday, June 17

Isle of Wight Festival Display

Saturday, June 18

Duxford Summer Airshow Display - Lancaster Bomber.

Friday, June 24

Headcorn Airshow Display - Spitfire.

Saturday, June 25

Headcorn Airshow Display - Spitfire.

Scarborough National Armed Forces Day Display - Lancaster Bomber, Spitfire and Hurricane.

Weston Air Festival Display - Spitfire and Hurricane.

Sunday, June 26

Headcorn Airshow Display - Lancaster Bomber and Spitfire.