How the technology talent pool is growing faster in the North than in London

The tracker, which analyses LinkedIn’s Professional Network data, finds that the pool of technology talent in cities in the North of England has grown on average by 15 per cent in the last year, outpacing southern cities that grew on average at 9 per cent.

Technology talent in cities across Scotland and Wales has grown on average by 5 per cent and 9 per cent respectively.

Helen Morgan, Leeds City Region Lead for Accenture, said: “The demand for technology talent has skyrocketed as organisations adopt the next wave of emerging technologies.

During January 2021 to January 2022, the growth in demand for technology professionals in Leeds more than tripled.

“Our findings show that, as people embrace greater work flexibility and changing lifestyles, organisations will be able to look beyond the capital to find it.

“The results highlight the impact this has had on the North in particular, with demand for tech professionals in Leeds growing at staggering rates.”

Manchester experienced the highest level of growth in technology talent pool, at 25 per cent, compared to a year ago, which was predominantly driven by a 93 per cent increase in the number of cyber security professionals now based in the city.

While London contains the most technology professionals in the UK, the capital reported just 2 per cent growth in the overall technology talent pool over the year.

The findings show the number of people with technology skills in London declined by 6 per cent in the last six months – the first time the capital has seen a dip since the start of the pandemic. While London continues to have the lion’s share of the UK’s open tech roles, at 68,000, every other city outside of the capital reported triple-digit growth in open technology job roles compared to last year.

Shaheen Sayed, Accenture’s technology lead in the UK, said, “The tech sector has a vital role to play in rebalancing the British economy and it’s extremely encouraging to see the spread of tech skills as the job market bounces back from the pandemic.”

She added: “London’s dominance as a centre of technology talent remains, but with growth in skills no longer being so concentrated in the South, it does indicate we are edging closer to closing the tech skills gap that has long divided the UK.”

Plans to create 3,000 new jobs

Accenture plans to create 3,000 new technology jobs in the UK over the next three years.

Half of the roles will be based outside of London, expanding Accenture’s presence in Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The new roles are being driven by increased client demand for services.

Helen Morgan said: “Our acquisition of Infinity Works and announcement to recruit for 3,000 new tech roles, half of which will be based outside of London, demonstrates Accenture’s commitment to regional growth and nurturing tech talent in and around this wonderful city.”

