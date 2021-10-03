How this Barnsley mortgage brokerage is set to double its turnover

The staff at Avail Mortgage Brokers.

Barnsley-based business Avail Mortgage Brokers increased its turnover by 100 per cent at the end of the last financial year, from £160,000 to £320,000.

The firm says expanding to work with clients all over the UK is one reason for the growth, after predominantly working within the surrounding areas of Leeds, Bradford, Huddersfield, York and Harrogate.

Avail Mortgage Brokers work with mortgage lenders to help clients find the right deal for them. The property sales boom that the UK has experienced over the past year has also played a huge part in the firm’s recent success. By the end of 2021, the team of 11 is on track to submit more than £70m worth of borrowed capital to lenders, up from £47.2m in 2020, and £18.9m in 2019.

Founder and owner Jamie Megson, who has 14 years of experience in financial services, said: “We’ve experienced significant growth in a short amount of time, and I’m really pleased with the direction the business is heading in.

“As property finance experts, we are specialists in many areas, such as adverse credit, new-build developments, and mortgages for the self-employed - there is nothing we can’t cover.

“Thanks to referrals from partners, word of mouth, returning clients and the property sales boom here in the UK, where buyers have acted quickly to make use of the stamp duty holiday, we’re on track to submit more than 500 mortgages by the end of the year. This is worth about £750,000 to us as a business.

“The number of enquiries we get has jumped by ten times compared with the same period last year. We’re now getting up to 500 per month.

“In 2019, we submitted 127 mortgages, and in 2020, it was 300 - so we are steadily increasing year-on-year. In 2022, we will begin our first round of mortgage renewals, which means we should push towards 1,000 mortgage submissions.”

The firm plans to hire five new staff within the next year and open another office in Ilkley.

