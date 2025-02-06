How to bridge the skills gap in the railway industry: Mark Bonner

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But outdated perceptions present opportunities to reimagine and build a stronger, more resilient industry.

Reputation Matters

The rail industry’s skills shortage is largely due to its negative public image, often shaped by media focus on high-profile failures like HS2. However, the industry is actually leading in technological innovation.

Mark Bonner shares his expert insight

We need to switch the narrative and highlight the sector’s contributions to technology and sustainability to attract talent.

The Generational Shift

As seasoned workers retire, we lose valuable hands-on expertise, making it crucial to attract younger talent.

However, there are few educational pathways for rail careers, limited visibility for industry innovations, and persistent stereotypes that hinder entry.

One solution is to create specialised higher education courses and apprenticeships in emerging fields like sustainable rail engineering and digital systems.

The Brexit Effect

Like so many other industries, Brexit has served as a catalyst in the skills shortage by limiting access to skilled European workers.

Specialised roles such as signalling, and overhead line engineering have been impacted the worst as they are not easily filled due to the niche and extensive training required.

For context, the UK rail network is among the safest in Europe, thanks in part to these highly skilled specialists. However, maintaining that safety record depends on an ongoing supply of well-trained professionals.

Educating and Retaining Talent

By employing individuals at all levels – trainees, apprentices, and career changers – and collaborating with local SMEs, at PBH Rail, we are working to create pathways for new talent to enter and thrive in the industry.

Our tailored apprenticeships, STEM outreach programs, and work-experience opportunities not only introduce people to the world of rail but also demonstrate its modernity and relevance.

We also maintain internal training initiatives, to help upskill our workforce and encourage the adoption of new technologies.

Diversity and Inclusion

As an industry, we also need to focus efforts on promoting diversity and inclusion. Today, only 16 per cent of the rail industry is made up of women, which is a stark contrast to other sectors, such as healthcare.

Partnerships with groups like Women in Rail and the Young Rail Professionals network are crucial to safeguarding the industry moving forward, as they provide mentorship opportunities and raise awareness of career options.

Shaping the Future

Rapid innovation in rail places data analytics and cybersecurity at the forefront of the industry, while a drive toward decarbonisation means a heavy focus on green engineering.

As a sector, we’re uniquely positioned to lead the charge in combating climate change. Rail travel is already up to five times more energy-efficient than air travel. By promoting innovations and highlighting sustainability credentials, we can inspire a new generation of rail professionals.

Closing the skills gap is essential to the future of rail. By embracing education, diversity, and innovation, we can secure a resilient workforce ready to meet tomorrow’s challenges.