And while great strides have been made in the way buildings are constructed in terms of materials, power sources and energy management, there is still an elephant in the room when it comes to financial sustainability.

While construction practices have changed rapidly, evolving with new demands from investors and end-users, the way the industry works from a practical point of view needs careful consideration in order to ensure an equitable future for the entire supply chain.

Having left school to become an apprentice at the age of 16 and having gone on to build a successful business in the mechanical and electrical engineering space, I know better than most the complexities of the sector.

Jordan Myers shares his expert insight

Particularly in large-scale commercial property, schemes are built on a fragile house of cards, with the risk all too often falling on those who are further down the food chain.

Subcontractors often must bear the brunt of overly rigid terms, demands of discounts after the work has been completed and the promise of payment, only to face unacceptable delays.

The trickle-down economics of subcontracting, and project viability coming at the cost of ‘doing the right thing’, isn’t sustainable, and having seen this scenario play out first-hand, it became obvious to me that there has to be a better way of doing things.

The finance model in construction is often occluded.

Private equity, pension funds and corporate investment teams will always be a part of the mix, but that does introduce a level of complexity and isn’t always a good basis for relationship-based transactions.

I see a future where individuals are placed back into the heart of the equation, and the obvious vehicle for this, is renewable energy projects.

This is about the democratisation of building, giving individuals more of a stake.

The huge upside is de-risking the financing of a project and ensuring money – and returns – are factored into the project early.

Imagine the scenario whereby a commercial building’s owner wants to install solar panels, but doesn’t have the capital sat there ready to begin a project to deliver on that ambition.

But match this party up with a group of investors aligned through technology, who are ready and willing to fund the project based on its future returns, and you have a much more sustainable scenario for going ahead.

A decentralised finance model, whereby individuals share equity, can play an important role in addressing some of the challenges within the sector, and represents an opportunity for the flow of power to shift from corporations to individuals.

As a part of a future solution, not only does this way of working ensure projects are de-risked, but it also addresses some of the inequalities that are all-too prevalent in today’s supply chain.