How to build blueprint for success for Yorkshire manufacturers: Rachel Pringle

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the earliest days of the Industrial Revolution, the sector has been at the forefront of innovation and economic growth. It continues to evolve rapidly, powered by technology to drive advances in everything from public health to food security.

This is a key moment for the industry, and its role in Yorkshire's future prosperity is significant. Manufacturing contributes around £217bn towards the country's GDP, and directly employs around 2.6 million people nationwide, with around 115,000 of those in West Yorkshire alone. It's also a significant source of high-wage employment, with median salaries some 10 per cent above the national average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to innovation, manufacturing attracts around half of the country's R&D investment. Put simply, it's too important to our collective economic wellbeing to ignore. Yet the sector faces broader challenges which affect order books, hiring intentions and optimism.

Rachel Pringle shares her expert insight

Viewed alongside the ambition to reach net zero and become a leader for new technologies, including the shift toward an AI-driven economy, the importance of supporting manufacturers is clear.

We need to address three areas to drive growth.

Start with talent. Lloyds has been a long-standing supporter of training and apprenticeship programmes, aiming to address skills gaps and helping businesses drive productivity through recruitment and training.

We provide funding for training programmes that address these gaps by supporting thousands of apprentices, graduates and engineers. This involves collaborating with local government to finance schemes, regional education providers to identify talent, and manufacturers themselves to address their unique challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those we train today will implement the technologies of tomorrow. Which leads us to the second bulwark for growth – advanced manufacturing. As with the Industrial Revolution, Yorkshire faces a shift in its economy in the coming years. From the digitisation of processes and adoption of technologies like AI to the move towards sustainable business practices, rapid change presents massive opportunities for manufacturers.

The SME Support Service, developed in conjunction with the Manufacturing Technology Centre, provides free advice and access to funding for smaller manufacturers, helping them adopt emerging technologies and sharing best-practice advice on improving performance.

Businesses will be reluctant to invest without confidence that doing so future-proofs their operations. That's why we launched the Clean Growth Financing Initiative, providing funding to support investments in sustainable business – from small improvements in environmental impact to large-scale renewable energy programmes.

This helps manufacturers reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency and lower waste. When energy costs have increased by some 25 per cent, mitigating the prices of operating sustainably allows manufacturers to invest in talent and technology, accelerating future growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And businesses in the region are reaping the rewards already. Take Kingfisher Lubricants, based in Leeds, which recently utilised the initiative to invest £1m in new technologies that reduce is carbon footprint and bolster production efficiency.

Like manufacturers, our roots in Yorkshire's economy run deep. With the right support, manufacturing will be even more entwined with our region's future prosperity in the coming years.