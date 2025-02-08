How to build up your pension pot as millions - including me - struggle to build up retirement savings: Sarah Coles

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With no employer to add to the pile, my pension savings were set at the bare minimum, and an enormous gulf opened up between where I should have been and where I actually was.

It means that at the age of 50, the percentage of my salary that goes into my pension is eye-watering, and yet still when I use a pension calculator, it only just about creeps into the zone of acceptability.

It should be a comfort to know that I’m not alone, but it’s not. Pension gaps are rife, and I have a horrible suspicion that most people are blissfully unaware they have a problem.

Pension planning is an important financial move.

The size of the pension gap has been laid bare by the most recent HL Savings & Resilience Barometer. It shows that only around a third of people are on track for a moderate retirement income. And this income is nothing flash. It’s the kind of lifestyle that gives you a fortnight in the sun each year and a second-hand car.

When you boil it down to pounds and pence, the average household has a pension gap of £31,546. This is four times bigger than it was before the pandemic.

The gap owes a great deal to inflation over recent years, which has boosted the amount of money we’ll need to cover the basics in retirement. The cost of retirement living has been growing faster than most people’s pension pots.

The other issue is that many people assume their workplace pension will be enough to cover their costs, so don’t really give it any thought.

In reality, the minimum that can go into these pensions is set at 8 per cent of your qualifying salary, which isn’t enough on its own for a moderate retirement income.

It means we can safely work on the assumption that most people of working age need to boost their pension savings. The question is how much they need to add, and how they can afford it.

The size of the shortfall isn’t completely obvious at first glance, so you need an online pension calculator.

There are loads of these, but they essentially work in the same way. You dig out details of all your pensions, input roughly how much you have put away so far, and then add details of monthly payments.

It will then calculate what size of pension pot you’re on track for, and what kind of income this could produce. Some will also show how far short you are of what most people in your circumstances might consider a sensible retirement income.

It can be a sobering process. The Barometer results show that by far the majority of people who do this will be in for a nasty surprise, but it doesn’t mean you should dodge it. Knowing the scale of the problem is the first step towards solving it.

For some people, the answer is obvious: they need to pay more in. They may have wiggle room in their budget elsewhere, so cutting back on nice-to-haves will free up enough cash to make a real difference.

For others, money is tighter, and paying more in will just cause problems elsewhere in their budget.

If money is tight, you don’t need to pay in more today: you can pledge to boost your efforts next time you get a pay rise or change jobs, before you have time to get used to the extra cash.

You can also take advantage of any one-offs. Not all pension payments have to be out of your monthly pay packet, so if you get a Christmas bonus, inherit a sum of cash, or win on the Premium Bonds, before you mentally spend every penny, consider your pension.

It’s also worth checking whether you already have some extra pension savings you don’t know about. You’re put into a new pension scheme every time you change employers.

It means you could have built up an awful lot of pension pots along the way. If you then move house, and you don’t remember to update your address with every single one of them, there could be thousands of pounds sitting in pensions that you have no idea about. In fact, there are thought to be about three million lost pensions in the UK.

Take the time to dig out any old paperwork that might relate to old pensions.

If you can’t find what you need, you can use the government’s Pension Tracing Service to track them down. Once you’ve done this, it may make sense to bring them together in a single pension, so you don’t risk losing them again. However, before you do so, make sure you won’t face enormous exit fees, or lose valuable benefits or guarantees.

Putting more into your pension isn’t the only option. It’s also worth thinking about how hard the money in your pension is working.

If you don’t make any decisions about how your pension is invested, you’ll be put into the default fund. This is designed to be a reasonable option for most people, but it’s not sweating your money as hard as it could be.

If you take the time to get to grips with the investments, you can add other satellite investments around this core, which could have more exposure to shares, which will rise and fall more in value over the short term, but have more potential for growth over the long term.

An awful lot of people will pin their solution on being able to work later in life.

This is certainly an option for some, but it isn’t straightforward, because you have no way of knowing whether you will be well enough to work – or whether you’ll face significant caring responsibilities.

Given that men are only expected to get to the age of 61.5 in good health, and women 61.9 years, it means plenty of people may have to give up work sooner than they would ideally like to.

It means we can’t put off a solution. We need to do whatever we can afford, as soon as we can, and accept that our retirement income will involve compromise. It’s just going to be up to you whether you make those compromises now, or whether you save harder compromises for retirement.

Trump and tariffs

The stock markets haven’t been the most comfortable place to be this week.

President Trump’s tariffs caused huge upheaval on Monday – and even after he postponed the 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico at the end of the day, the markets were down.

The chaos continued on Tuesday after China retaliated with tariffs of their own. And there are threats of more to come – especially in the EU.

It's not clear yet where we will end up when the dust settles, and how many of these tariffs are bargaining chips and how many are real threats.