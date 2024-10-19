Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And I’m not alone. A survey HL ran with Opinium in September found that only one in five people consider themselves lucky.

Most people say they’re relatively unlucky, and more than one in four say they don’t have any luck at all.

All this should mean Premium Bonds are the least popular savings product in the UK – because they depend entirely on luck – - so why do millions of people love them?

Premium Bonds are actually the UK’s most popular savings product, held by over 24 million people, who have more than £125bn worth of bonds. Picture: Alamy/PA.

Premium Bonds are actually the UK’s most popular savings product, held by over 24 million people, who have more than £125bn worth of bonds. For the uninitiated, the idea is that you buy bonds for £1 each – with a minimum of 25 – and you hold them for as long as you want. Every month, all your bonds will be entered into a prize draw, and there are about six million winners each month.

They get anything from around 1.5 million £25 prizes to two jackpots of £1m, and at the moment, the odds of any bond winning a prize of any size are 21,000 to 1. It means that in an average year, the average person holding £1,000 in bonds will win nothing.

Your chances of a win are slim enough, but your odds of winning a life-changing sum of money are vanishingly small. If you had £25 of bonds in the draw in October, you’d face odds of around 2.5 trillion to one on winning the jackpot. To make matters worse, in order to pay for the prizes, the bonds don’t pay any interest. It means that unless you’re more than usually lucky, your money is losing spending power after inflation.

Most people are aware of this. In the same piece of research, we asked savers whether they thought on average they’d be better off in a cash savings account or Premium Bonds. Almost two in three correctly said typically a competitive savings account does better than someone with average luck, while a quarter weren’t sure, and just one in six said Premium Bonds would deliver better average returns.

In Yorkshire and The Humber, people were more even likely than average to pick savings accounts as the more rewarding option.

With this in mind, you might think people would have to consider themselves to be particularly lucky in order to opt for the bonds. However, this clearly the not the case.

In Yorkshire and The Humber, 67 per cent of people say they’re relatively unlucky, and so unlikely to win. It means that people aren’t flocking to Premium Bonds expecting to win, so there’s something else going on.

Part of it comes down to the psychology of prize draws. We don’t need to win anything in a draw to feel good about having entered, because just imagining that we might win releases dopamine, and rewards us for having entered.

Banks have realised how effective this is, so we’ve seen the emergence of a handful of other accounts linked to prize draws. These aren’t among the most competitive deals on the market, but are designed to attract people who are prepared to settle for less interest in the hope of a win.

None of these are blockbuster accounts, and most of them offer fairly modest prizes.

The size of the prize matters. The fact the top Premium Bond prize is £1m means that when we imagine winning, we feel an even bigger thrill.

According to prospect theory, having a large prize means we also tend to overestimate the chances of winning when we’re considering whether or not to take a punt.

Usually this is offset by the cost of entering, because normally if we don’t win, we lose our stake. Premium Bonds are different, because if we don’t win, we’re entered into the draw the following month, so it can feel like we’re not paying a price.

However, if you’re considering Premium Bonds, you need to be aware that the price you pay is just harder to spot – because you’re giving up the interest you could have earned elsewhere.

If you have £1,000 in these Bonds for a year, on average you’ll win nothing. If you put it in an easy access savings account paying five per cent, you’ll make £51 in interest. Over time, it really adds up. If you were to put this away now and get an average of three per cent on your savings over the next ten years, you’d make almost £350. If you left it in Premium Bonds and won nothing, you’d have missed out on all this potential interest.

In order to decide whether Premium Bonds are the best option, you need to drag this cost to the forefront of your mind, and consider whether the near certainty of losing money after inflation is worth the chance you’ll be unusually lucky.

There will still be plenty of people who decide it is. In the final analysis, it’s up to you what compromises you are happy with, and how much you’re attracted by a prize. You just need to work out the potential interest you’re losing, the possible prize on offer, and whether you’re prepared to accept the trade-off.

Once they’ve done the maths, there will be plenty of people who are persuaded to let logic beat emotion, and move their money to a competitive easy access savings account, where on average, they’ll be better off. They may just need to find another way to satisfy their craving for the thrill of the draw. I can recommend a local school tombola.

Employer NI

Just when you thought every possible tax rise had been debated and anticipated for the Budget, another one comes along. The most recent rumour doing the rounds is some sort of change to employer National Insurance. There’s speculation that the rate might rise, or that it might be payable on pension contributions. Both would come as a horrible extra employment cost at a time when employers are still facing higher staff bills and energy costs.

However, it’s worth noting that if the rate was to rise, this wouldn’t be the first time it had happened in the very recent past. Employers’ NI actually rose from 13.8% to 15.5% between April and November 2022 – when the rise was cancelled by the notorious mini-Budget. It was a major change, with a significant impact on employers, and if it was to happen again it would run the risk of having a similar impact. However, the difference in the scale of the reaction has been notable – with less of a backlash against a change that was actually imposed than there has been about one that’s currently just speculation. It seems people are now on red alert for tax changes, and are united in a commitment to fearing the worst.