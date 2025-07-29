How to defy ageism in the economy of longevity: Sarah Heron
But here’s the uncomfortable truth: women like me are still largely overlooked in the business world. And it’s a missed opportunity – not just socially, but commercially.
We’re in the middle of a powerful shift.
The longevity economy – a term used to describe the growing market of people aged 50+ – is now worth over £3.2 trillion globally, according to a report by the Oxford Economics and AARP.
Women over 50 hold significant spending power, lead businesses, invest in personal development, and are increasingly stepping into new ventures later in life.
So why is the image of success still so youth-obsessed?
What I see, both in my clients and in the industry at large, is a narrative that says confidence, style, and visibility belong to the young. That reinvention has an expiry date.
That after a certain age, we should start “toning it down.”
The women I work with – many of whom are in their 50s, 60s and beyond – are starting second (or third!) careers, launching purpose-led businesses, speaking on stages, writing books, and finally owning their voice.
They’re not winding down. They’re rising up.
But here’s the catch: They’ve often spent decades being told to stay small.
To blend in. To prioritise practicality (and other people – sandwich generation anyone?) over presence.
And so when they reach that next chapter – one that’s filled with unprecedented potential – they feel uncertain about how to show up in it.
What do I wear now? Can I still be stylish? Will I be taken seriously if I express myself fully?
This isn’t just about clothes. It’s about confidence, identity, and visibility.
It’s about claiming space in rooms we were once told we didn’t belong in – or had aged out of.
Style is the outer expression of inner confidence. And for women navigating this powerful phase, it becomes a tool of self-definition and business alignment.
When your style is rooted in who you are now, not who you were expected to be, it transforms how you show up and how you’re received.
Clients, collaborators, and audiences respond to clarity and presence. It builds trust. It commands attention. And in business, that creates momentum.
I help women in this space not to conform, but to redefine. To see their age as an asset, not a liability.
To show up in a way that reflects their wisdom, ambition, and individuality.
To smash the stereotypes of age-related success.
Because the truth is, the marketplace is finally catching up and businesses who ignore this demographic are already behind.
Representation matters. But it starts with how we show up for ourselves.
Confidence isn’t a perk of youth. It’s a result of knowing who you are.
And in the longevity economy, the most powerful strategy we have is to stop hiding and start being seen. Because this age, this phase isn’t the end of visibility. It’s where it truly begins.
Sarah Heron is a writer and company director
