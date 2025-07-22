How to ensure you don’t get left behind on path to sustainability: Rashmi Dubé

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What was once the domain of corporate social responsibility departments is now a central strategic concern. The so-called green premium – the upfront investment or cost associated with sustainable operations - is no longer viewed as a burden. It’s increasingly seen as a driver of profit, resilience, and long-term growth. And nowhere is this shift more visible than here in Yorkshire.

Recent data shows that companies with strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials consistently outperform their peers in terms of investment, valuation, and long-term stability. Investors are no longer just looking for returns; they are demanding responsibility. Financial institutions are factoring in climate risk when making lending decisions, and access to capital is increasingly tied to demonstrable sustainability plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire, with its blend of industrial heritage and emerging tech sectors, is uniquely positioned to lead this transition. From advanced manufacturing in Sheffield to fintech in Leeds and regenerative agriculture across our rural communities, businesses are proving that sustainable practices are not only good for the planet but essential for profitability. Government regulation is playing catch-up with public sentiment. The UK’s net-zero targets and new climate disclosure requirements are rapidly reshaping expectations for businesses of all sizes. Firms can no longer afford to wait until sustainability becomes mandatory - by then, they may already be behind more agile competitors. Consumer preferences are accelerating the trend. A recent study found that over 70% of consumers are willing to pay more for products aligned with their values.

Rashmi Dubé is passionate about sustainability. (Photo by Steve Kraitt)

Whether it’s eco-packaging, carbon neutrality or ethical sourcing, brand loyalty increasingly hinges on transparency and action. Yorkshire businesses that understand this are already way ahead of the game. The green premium is also acting as a catalyst for innovation. Clean technologies, smart systems, and circular economy models are opening new markets while reducing costs. Yorkshire-based firms are pioneering solutions - from zero-waste

supply chains to carbon capture technology - that would have seemed futuristic just a decade ago.

For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the path to sustainability doesn’t need to be overwhelming. Start with these practical steps:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

 Measure your impact: Understand your carbon footprint, waste output and supply chain practices.

 Set realistic goals: Begin with achievable targets, like switching to renewable energy providers or sourcing sustainable materials.

 Involve your team: Make sustainability part of everyday decision-making and reward innovative ideas from within.

 Use available support: Explore government grants, tax incentives, and advisory services designed to help businesses transition.

The Road Ahead doesn’t have to be hard or costly if done correctly.