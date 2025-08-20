How to get teenagers to consider vital jobs in farming and food: Arla boss Bas Padberg

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the sake of the UK’s food security and for their own bright prospects I hope they think hard about the significant opportunities available in food and farming.

The industry faces significant challenges.

A new survey of British dairy farmers shows that less than three per cent are first generation farmers, and only around a quarter are under the age of 45, highlighting that younger people are not seeing the sector as a career of choice.

Bas Padberg shares his expert insight

The impact of this shortage of workers is being felt right across the supply chain.

With 84 per cent of farmers saying they find it very hard to attract enough applicants with the right skills to fill vacancies, nearly half (48.1 per cent) have had to increase costs and one in ten (9.23 per cent) have cut the amount of milk they produce as a result.

And on the manufacturing side, the recruitment of engineers into food production roles is particularly challenging, with many roles taking more than 100 days to fill.

That is simply because we simply do not have enough trained people across the whole economy.

If the current trends continue, we’re facing a skills gap of one million engineers by 2030.

As a cooperative owned by farmers, I hear first-hand the difficulties many face on a daily basis, simply because they do not have the skilled workers they need.

This is adding more pressure to the sector, creating additional costs for farmers and more complexity.

We know the government recognises this as a problem; it is positive to see it raised as part of the emerging food strategy.

But we need to act more quickly.

The fact that a significant proportion of farmers are telling us that they are either cutting production or planning to leave farming altogether should concentrate politicians’ minds.

One of the ways we can tackle this is to address apprenticeships and help farmers and manufacturers alike to use these to bring more people into the industry.

Specifically, the industry and government need to work together to offer greater employer support to farmers to utilise apprenticeships, as well as speed up reform of the Apprenticeship Levy and allow it to be used for identified business needs, such as training farmers and others in people management skills.

But we also need to do more to educate and inform young people and their parents.

Everyone working in our sector has a lot to be proud of, not least that we are filling fridges across the country every day, whilst farmers and farm workers also take care of the land around them.

We need to come together to showcase this and the reality that modern food production and farming is a mix of innovation, science and technology.

If everyone who has got their A Level results this month sees the bright opportunities available, we have a fantastic chance to build a flourishing workforce and a thriving industry.