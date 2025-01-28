How to get your dream job in 2025: Recruitment expert James Reed reveals 10 key steps

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are my top 10 tips for those planning to look for a new job in 2025.

1. Get your CV in shape

Research suggests that typically, employers spend no more than seven seconds looking at each CV when sifting though applications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Reed, chairman and CEO of Reed.

These days, they may even be initially assessed using AI. So you have a very limited opportunity to make your mark.

I always advise people to make the first part of their CV a personal statement, explaining who you are and what you can offer in one succinct paragraph.

A CV must be tailored to the job you’re applying for: if it’s a sales position, you should emphasise any sales experience you have, or if it’s administration, your management skills.

Never lie on a CV. Everyone wants to present themselves in the best possible light, but falsehoods have a habit of catching up with you.

2. Have the right referees

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a competitive jobs market, more than ever employers take references up.

Ideally, choose someone from your career history who rated you well enough to give you a pay rise or promotion in a previous job. Make sure to choose someone who will speak well of your character as well as your career trajectory.

3. Try ‘snail mail’ for speculative job applications

The jobs market is tough and employers are overwhelmed with applications by email or online.

One way to stand out from the crowd is by sending an old-fashioned letter. You can do this whether or not any suitable jobs are being advertised, to register your interest in working somewhere. This is a great way to get an employer’s attention.

4. Improve your skills

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re looking to make a move later in the year, use the time to learn new things and develop new skills.

It’s not hard to supplement your CV and gain new certificates or qualifications. If you’re looking to move into a new area of work, this is particularly important.

5. Identify the ‘fast-flowing’ sectors

I liken finding a successful new job or career to playing a game of Poohsticks. You need to identify the fast-flowing water. Which parts of the economy are moving in the most exciting and dynamic ways and offer you the best chance to succeed?

At the moment, green engineer-type jobs – retrofitting buildings, installing heat pumps or solar panels – are growing incredibly quickly and pay very well. The education sector is also performing well, as is tech and AI.

6. Advance yourself in your current job

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New employers want to employ successful people. So if you are thinking about a move, don’t give up where you are – securing a pay rise or promotion will stand you in good stead. It will show you’re on an upward trajectory and well thought of – just the sort of candidate a new employer will want to hire.

7. Work out your core values

In an interview, provide evidence to back up what you say your values are. If your values are empathy and collaboration, tell an anecdote about the time you supported a colleague with personal problems or worked over a weekend with the team to get a special project completed.

8. Try to be ‘present’

Recent research indicates that many employers would be more likely to promote or give a pay rise to people who were more present in 2025. If, for example, a job is advertised as a minimum of three days in the office, make clear you’d be willing to be there more than that if desirable.

9. Consider starting your own business

If there’s an idea you’ve always had – based either on your existing career or perhaps a hobby or skill – striking out on your own can be incredibly rewarding.

10. Finally, focus on yourself

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s important to look after your physical and mental health, as both go in tandem with career success. Focus on heath, exercise and wellbeing. Perhaps take up yoga or another way of keeping fit, or practise mindfulness for mental wellbeing.

If you’re fit, well and happy in yourself, this will come across to a new employer and make you more attractive as a candidate.