How to recognise and overcome the costly problem of ‘money dysmorphia’

The pressure to “keep up with the Joneses” can fuel money dysmorphia – where our perception of financial reality becomes skewed, resulting in intense feelings of anxiety, guilt and stress related to spending and saving.

To better understand this concept, we spoke with Matthew Parden, CEO of money management app Marygold & Co, to learn exactly what money dysmorphia is, the factors that contribute towards it and practical strategies to help manage and overcome it.

“Money dysmorphia is effectively when the distorted perception of one’s financial health, how you feel about your money, doesn’t necessarily reflect the reality,” explains Parden. “This can be emotionally driven, shaped by irregular patterns or social pressures to keep up.”

Money dysmorphia can lead to both overspending and excessive saving, depending on the individual’s perception.

“We’ve worked with anxious savers, avoidant savers and people who like to spend, so there’s lots of different types of personality and money dysmorphia can manifest in all of them,” says Parden.

“Feeling uncertain or anxious about money, even though there is no apparent or immediate shortfall in money, could be a sign of money dysmorphia. It could be that you avoid checking your bank statements or balances and this could be because of stress, or it could be because of a fear of what you might see in there.

“Another sign could be fluctuating between periods where you’re spending a lot and reining it back and spending a little, so you kind of vacillate between overspending and underspending. Money dysmorphia could be when you are playing down your success, payments or debts and you feel that you’ve fallen short, that what you have isn’t not enough – even though it might be sufficient.”

Social media and societal pressures can contribute to feelings of inadequacy when it comes to personal finances.

“Social media presents a curated version of life, where people are only showing the best side of financial life without providing the context,” says Parden. “You don’t see the debt, the lack of savings, the stress – that is all hidden.

“It does kind of amplify these ‘norms’ and create unrealistic expectations. It provokes spending which is really emotionally driven and creates a constant pressure to keep up, so that even if your financial footing is secure, you still feel that you’ve got some way to go. And that in itself can lead to insecurity and a distorted sense of your own financial situation and reality.”

Parden adds: “If you’ve grown up in a financially unstable environment or been through times of poverty or crisis or scarcity, that can often make people carry fear and shame around money. Those experiences can drive/ impact many things in your life around behaviour and emotions, and money is just one of the areas where that might manifest itself.”

Ignorance is not always bliss, especially when it comes to finances. So, be proactive and start engaging with your finances.

“Take a step back and work out what it is that may be impacting your relationship with money,” advises Parden. “Just start with small, repeatable steps, like taking 10 minutes out of every week to look at your finances and understand what you’re doing and where your money has gone and what is coming up.