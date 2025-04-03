How to restore a tarnished corporate reputation: Monica Green

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For SMEs, such high-profile scandals may seem distant, but they are not immune.

Even smaller-scale issues can have a proportionately devastating impact. The best approach is to be prepared. A crisis is not a question of if but when. Ignoring potential risks is never a solution. A crisis in PR terms is anything that threatens your reputation and, ultimately, your business’s ability to thrive. Crises can arise from your own mistakes, such as faulty products, unpopular business decisions, or poorly communicated news. They can also be caused by external factors, including social media complaints, disgruntled employees, unethical colleagues, extreme weather, or supplier failures. Even bad luck, like data breaches, fires, or key personnel leaving unexpectedly, can lead to a crisis.

Some crises stem from mismanagement of routine issues. Redundancies, for example, are often necessary for business survival, but poor handling can turn them into PR disasters. The key is preparation: having a crisis communication strategy in

Monica Green, Director at Partners PR, York

place before trouble arises.

Just as businesses audit finances, they should audit reputational risks. You can’t predict every eventuality, but thinking through risks and preparing responses will put you in a stronger position when trouble strikes. AI tools can be used to identify potential crises but bringing in an external expert can help prioritise these vulnerabilities and create a solid crisis communications plan, complete with draft media statements.

Risk audits help highlight what can be pre-managed. Identifying weak spots in advance allows you to minimise risks and develop a proactive crisis communications strategy. Handling a crisis isn’t just about fixing the immediate problem; it’s about managing the reputational fallout. Immediate and authentic communication is key, and you may need professional support to navigate it effectively. Preparation helps. Ideally, you will have a briefed and capable senior management team, experts to address the root cause of the issue, a dedicated communications team, a trained spokesperson for media interactions, and a database of key stakeholders and their interests.

An effective crisis communication strategy involves assessing the situation quickly to determine what has happened, who is affected, and how to prioritise responses. It is important to understand whether your business is the victim or the perpetrator and identify information gaps to determine who needs to know what and how best to communicate it. Stepping into the shoes of the people affected will help you craft messaging that is clear, empathetic and reassuring.

Strong relationships with media, customers, staff, and industry stakeholders foster goodwill, which can be invaluable during crises. Businesses that maintain transparency and honesty are more likely to recover successfully. A company’s reputation is judged not by whether it faces challenges, but by how it responds. However, the hard work doesn’t stop once the issue is over. To ensure long-term minimum damage and to help repair a tarnished reputation, ongoing, proactive communication is paramount.