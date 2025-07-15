Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 88 companies left the UK’s public markets last year, and 70 more have already exited in 2025.

Business heavyweights Shell and AstraZeneca – two of the UK’s most valuable companies – are often the subject of rumours speculating on their potential exits.

In a new report titled Revitalising UK Public Markets, reflecting input from over 30 listed companies, including more than 20 FTSE 100 firms, as well as institutional investors, advisors, and intermediaries we have issued a call-to-action urging government, regulators, investors, and companies to work together to restore the UK’s capital markets to their former strength.

A member of staff passes a trading board at the London Stock Exchange on April 25, 2025. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Our chair Rupert Soames noted that it was the first time listed companies have come together in a systematic way to shape the debate on how UK equity markets should be run.

This is not simply a ‘City’ issue – it matters for businesses and people in Yorkshire and the Humber and across the UK because the stock market is part of the foundations of a financial services industry that pays 10 per cent of all taxes in the UK – supporting hospitals and schools up and down the land.

The UK is not alone in the challenges it faces.

Wquity markets across the world are also dealing with the growth of private capital, the increase in passive investment funds, and investors shifting assets to other markets.

Olga Watterich shares her expert insight

But the UK has distinct advantages that set us apart - the London Stock Exchange remains one of the world’s largest and most liquid markets, underpinned by deep pools of capital, global financial expertise, and a trusted legal framework.

Building on these alongside recent reforms to UK Listings Rules we can ensure the UK remains an attractive place for companies to raise capital and grow.

The four-pillar strategy set out in our report recommends developing a new narrative to encourage retail and institutional investors to participate in the wealth creation that public companies deliver.

Improving liquidity via reform of pension rules, strengthening IPO pipelines by making it more tax efficient and creating balanced stewardship to ensure large shareholders engage constructively before opposing board decisions.

Our message is clear: revitalising the UK’s public equity markets is not just about financial reform – it’s about economic resilience benefitting all regions of the country including Yorkshire and the Humber, as well as boosting innovation and national competitiveness.

With the right reforms, the UK can once again become a magnet for capital, and a beacon for global investors.

In response to our report, Dame Julia Hoggett, CEO of London Stock Exchange, has said: “In a world where we compete globally for capital, the requirements for them to remain competitive calls for all stakeholders to work together to ensure our markets continue to provide a globally leading destination to raise capital. It is also vital that as a country we recognise the importance of this for the growth of our economy and with it the improvement in living standards across the country.”