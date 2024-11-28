How to support Yorkshire's microbusinesses after disappointing Budget: Rich Wagner

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From tradesmen to wedding photographers, dog walkers to IT consultants, microbusinesses form a crucial part of Yorkshire’s economy.

Employing fewer than 10 people, microbusinesses make up 93 per cent of businesses across the UK and employ over 8.6 million people. For them, as with all other companies, the recent Budget will have a fundamental impact on their prospects across the UK.

I think most companies recognise the challenges of the need to improve and invest in public services as well as looking ahead to important areas like planning and housing. However, it’s clear the initial responses from the business community to the Budget have not been positive.

Rich Wagner shares his expert insight

While many of the taxes will be borne by larger corporates, large businesses such as supermarkets have long supply chains involving many small businesses. What affects one large business will ultimately affect smaller businesses too.

This is before we consider the extra costs and burdens from the changes to NICs, the National Living Wage and forthcoming workers’ rights. It will be a challenge to say the least.

There were some reliefs announced to support microbusiness and the Chancellor reiterated her desire to support small businesses several times. As any business knows, decisions taken within a Budget are tough, but I think it’s a fair question to ask whether enough was done to help entrepreneurs both now and in the future?

Understanding the hurdles that microbusinesses face is the first step in being able to address them. No matter how strong a business idea someone may have, without funding it’s dead in the water.

Our research shows that nearly three in five (59 per cent) entrepreneurs had to rely on personal savings to get their business off the ground. Around one-in-ten borrowed from friends or family. It’s a reminder that most businesses rely on personal as well as financial risk. Those early years involve hustling and bootstrapping.

Traditional banks have largely ignored smaller businesses over many years, and while digital lenders are starting to take up the slack, the market remains underserved.

When it came to the Budget, microbusinesses had a clear wish list. 35 per cent would have liked to see financial incentives such as tax breaks for entrepreneurs. 28 per cent wanted to see a cut of VAT on fuel and for more opportunities to compete for public sector contracts; just over a quarter asked to see more generous benefits such as child benefits, sick pay and pensions relief.

Unfortunately, these asks have gone unaddressed, albeit the Chancellor decided to freeze fuel duty, which is welcomed.

Running a business is hard. Getting off the ground is the first challenge, but thereafter there are constant worries about cashflow, payroll, taxes, customers as well as personal issues such as mental and physical health. What’s reassuring is that an overwhelming majority of business have no regrets in starting their businesses. That’s pleasing to hear. And while not

all microbusiness owners want or can grow to become a larger business, what’s vital is that the Government does not lose sight of the risks and pressures.

As the recent Budget shows, it’s easier to tax businesses than people. That might be true and easier politics, but in the long run we also must ask whether it’s beneficial to the broader culture of entrepreneurship.

I hope Rachel Reeves has these crucial, hard-working business owners in mind when it comes to forming future policy.