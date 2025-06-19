How to tackle scourge of late payments affecting construction companies: Rashmi Dubé

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK construction sector has long struggled with late payments and the withholding of retention monies — issues that disproportionately affect subcontractors and smaller firms.

Despite a series of regulatory reforms, these challenges persist, leading to cash flow crises, insolvencies, and a breakdown of trust across the supply chain. As calls for systemic change grow louder, there is increasing support for stronger legislative intervention – specifically, mandating escrow-style accounts for retention funds – as a way to create a fairer, more secure system for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retention, typically between 5 per cent and 10 per cent of a contract’s value, is withheld to ensure contractors complete their work and rectify any defects. While designed to safeguard quality, in practice it often becomes a major financial burden for subcontractors.

Rashmi Dubé shares her expert insight. Photo by Steve Kraitt

Research shows that late payment is endemic: 77 per cent of UK subcontract projects suffer delays, with 46 per cent of individual payments arriving late. The second half of the retention – usually around 2.5 per cent – is often withheld for months beyond its due date and can equate to a subcontractor’s entire profit margin.

Main contractors have been known to exploit retention clauses, holding onto funds so long that subcontractors eventually give up pursuing them. In the worst cases, when a main contractor becomes insolvent, retention monies are lost to creditors, leaving subcontractors unpaid for work they have already completed.

The UK government has recognised this problem. Large construction firms are now required to report on their use of retention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While these measures aim to increase transparency, they stop short of providing real protection. They neither ring-fence retention monies nor guarantee timely release after disputes or insolvency events.

A more transformative solution would require developers or employers to place retention monies into escrow or project bank accounts. These legally protected accounts would only release funds upon achieving agreed milestones or after defect rectification. Industry bodies have long backed this model, which has seen success in other jurisdictions.

There are many benefits of escrow-style accounts including greater protection in the event of insolvency, assurance of payment, timely release of funds through automated mechanisms that reduce arbitrary or excessive delays, and, most importantly, improved cash flow support for SMEs.

After Carillion’s high-profile collapse in 2018, organisations such as Build UK and the Civil Engineering Contractors Association urged the government to abolish cash retention by 2025. At a minimum, they called for retention monies to be held outside main contractors’ operational accounts. The Construction Supply Chain Payment Charter echoes this stance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, legal remedies for late or withheld payments are often slow and costly, particularly for smaller amounts. Many subcontractors simply write off retention payments – undermining their own financial health and contributing to a fragile sector.

The evidence is clear: late payments and withheld retentions cost the UK construction industry billions each year and threaten the survival of thousands of SMEs. While transparency reforms are welcome, only statutory change – requiring protected accounts for retention monies – will tackle the core issue.